Love Is Blind’s Sam Klein became the UK’s first series villian when the dating show aired its first British version - but he’s moved on and has a new model girlfriend.

Product design manager Klein, now aged 33, was one of the 30 single men and women who were cast as one of the would be brides and grooms on the British version of Netflix dating show which aired last summer.

Klein quickly made a name for himself when the episodes aired - and not in a good way. He became engaged to Nicole Stevens, age 29, but then viewers called him out for allegedly fat shaming his new bride-to-be. When she ended their engagement and instead became engaged to Benaiah Warrilow he decided to inform his love rival that his ex had wanted to sleep with him - something she denied.

Now, months after the show ended, Klein has debuted his new relationship on Instagram to his 64,000 followers - and his girlfriend is a model. Yesterday (Monday February 3), the reality TV star posted a carousel of images of himself and his new beau Shani Daphne Goldstein with the caption: “Happy Birthday to my ride and die. life is a movie with you.” In the photos, the pair are getting cosy and are seen kissing and affectionately cuddling.

Klein first posted about Goldstein, who is a model, actress and radio broadcaster from Israel, back in December. On December 28 he posted an image of the two passionately kissing along with the caption: “Never thought after the way this year went for me I would get the chance to kiss the girl of my dreams inside a giant Christmas tree.” He tagged Goldstein in it, confirming her identity and their romance.

One fan commented on the photo: “How lovely, you were my fave on that show and you deserve the world. Will she be the wife to your kids tho?” He replied: “Hahah she defo wife of my kids” along with a heart emoji. Goldstein herself commented: “Can’t be more in love.” He replied: “I never going to let go.”

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sam. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ever since then he has uploaded several loved up posts of the two of them together, including two which are pinned to the top of his page. Goldstein is an internet personality with 120,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 on Threads. She also works for Radio Jerusalem and describes herself as “a professional drama queen.”

Neither Klein or Goldstein have publicly spoken about how they met, or if their relationship is long distance. When Klein was on Love Is Blind UK, which was filmed in summer 2023 but aired in August 2024, he was living in London - but it’s not known where he is based now. When he was on the show, however, he quickly become the series villian.

The premise of the show sees single men and women date each other in pods so that they can hear each other but not see each other. On the basis of the connections they make sight unseen, they decide to get engaged. Only then may they meet and see what each other look like. After asking Stevens to be his wife, howevever, Klein seemingly started to worry about her appearance because of a comment she made to him after his proposal - and it’s caused uproar from fans.

Confiding in his male co-stars, Sam said: "She said one weird thing though, it was so weird. I said ‘I can't wait to run down and pick you up to kiss and cuddle you’. Nicole then freaked out and said ‘Well, you might not be able to’. I was like: "What?' Was she implying something?" I like meat. It's fine if somebody's a bit like. . . It's just a weird thing to say.”

Fans reacted with horror at his comments at the time. On X, one said: “Sam from Love is Blind UK is literally all my worst nightmares wrapped into one measly little man.”

Stevens then decided to end her engagement and quit the show. She then went on to get engaged to Warrilow instead - and the couple are actually one of the LIB UK couples who are still together. Klein later returned to the show at a party for all the cast and caused upset among fans for a second time when he told Warrilow that during the few days that he had been engaged to Stevens she had wanted to sleep with him - but he said no.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Stevens denied her exes claim after the show aired: “No woman wants their private relationship to be exposed like that. At the time I thought I was trying to take the high road when it came to the intimate details of our relationship, nonetheless what he said wasn't true, she said.

“So, we need to address that because it was false information he said to Ben and in my opinion, it was really, really quite poor form. All I can say is what you saw on camera was the tip of the iceberg. From everything I have seen on screen and off camera, Sam disrespected me and he disrespected my husband, and that's all I'll say.”

A second series of Love Is Blind UK is expected to air in summer 2025, while season 8 of the US version will air on Friday February 14.