The gold wine glasses have become synonymous with the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind.

No matter where the participants are, they always drink from the same gold wine glasses - whether they are in their living quarters or dining in a restaurant.

The series' signature opaque metallic glasses, which come in both stemmed and stemless varieties, first made an appearance in season one and have had a starring role in every season since. They’ve even travelled to Britain to feature in the UK version of the hugely popular show. In addition, they are what the cast members sip from during all fo the series reunions.

When asked to explain the abundance of gold goblets, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2022 that it was down to aesthetic preference. "I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun," Coelen said.

But, there is another reason why the gold wine glasses are used - and it has nothing to do with how they look. Keep reading to find out all you need to know - including where you can buy your own golden goblet.

The Love Is Blind gold wine glasses have been used in every season of the show and have become something of a season mascot. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Why are gold wine glasses always used on Love Is Blind?

As the glasses are opaque, it’s not possible to tell what liquid is or isn’t the glass. That makes it a lot easier for the show to be edited as it’s easier to remove the middle of a conversation, say, if there’s no need to worry about why the glass would then literally seemingly appear half full one minute and half empty the next.

The fact that the glasses come in stemmed and stemless versions means the cups can be used for wine, water, tea, coffee, or indeed any drink a cast member would like too. The now famous cups are also used by anyone else who appears on the show, including the family members of the brides and grooms. They also follow them wherever they go - from the honeymoon in Mexico to their wedding day back in the United States. They’re very well travelled.

Where can I buy a Love Is Blind gold wine glass?

It’s fair to say the brushed gold glasses have become something of a mascot for the show. Watch closely and you’ll realise they appear in nearly every scene of the show.

So, it’s no surpise that US viewers can now buy their very own golden goblet on the official Netflix website for £31.

UK viewers can get their own version for a purse friendly £4.99 from The Range. Or, to make it extra special, buy the Amazon UK version, which allows you to engrave the glass with your own message.