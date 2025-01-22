Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind is set for a second series later in 2025 - but are any of the couples from series one still together?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Is Blind has fast become one of the favourite dating shows around the world. It started out in the US, but now has versions in multiple countries including the UK, Germany and Brazil.

People just can’t get enough of love, it seems. . . . and the inevitable drama which comes after asking people to be be brave enough to get engaged having never actually met their betrothed in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After only getting to know each other in pods where they can talk but can’t see each other, the participants get engaged. Then, they meet for the first time and a wedding date is set for three weeks later. In those three weeks they must fast-track their relationship so that when they are then stood at the altar they can decide whether or not to say ‘I do’.

The first series of Love Is Blind UK aired in August 2024, after fans had waited eagerly for months for the premire. Perhaps showing Netflix’s confidence in this now tried-and-tested and beloved formular, the streaming platform had announced series 2 before series 1 had even aired.

We don’t know exactly when series 2 will land on the streaming platform, but we know it will be at some point this year and Matt and Emma Willis will return as hosts. While we await the official air date to be dropped by Netflix, let’s take a look back at series 1 and see if any of the couples are still happily married, as of January 2025.

Love Is Blind UK couples Jasmine and Bobby Johnson (left) and Nicole and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie (right). Photos by Instagram. @thejaycee_ (left) and @benaiahgb (right). | Photos by Instagram. @thejaycee_ (left) and @benaiahgb (right).

Are any of the Love is Blind UK couples still together?

Yes, they are - but only two. Jasmine and Bobby Johnson were one of the first couples to get engaged on the show. They have now been together for around 18 months after forming a lasting bond in the pods. The show was filmed in summer 2023, so by the time the show aired the pair had been married for almost a year as they married in late August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the show ended, Bobby moved to London to be with his new life and at the reunion, which was filmed in summer 2024, the couple confirmed they are hoping to start a family together at some point in 2025. So, watch this space, another Love is Blind baby could be coming . . .

The other couple who are still together after saying ‘I do’ on the show are Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie. Nicole and Benaiah didn’t have the smoothest journey though. They formed a close bond in the pods, but Benaiah’s hesitancy about proposing saw her accept a proposal from another member of the pod squad, Sam.

However, she quickly realised her mistake and called off the engagement. A few days later she met Benaiah for the first time, and they both admitted they still had feelings for each other. Benaiah proposed and on their wedding day they both said ‘I do’. They have also now been married since August 2024.

Both couples regularly post lots of loved-up selfies and videos on their respective Instagram pages.

Love Is Blind UK series 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.