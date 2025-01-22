Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Is Blind couple Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis are set to divorce after a year of marriage.

The reality stars, who met and married on season 7 of the Netflix hit dating show, have made the “difficult decision” to go their separate ways.

Adionser told People that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

The full statement from the TV bride reads: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared.”

It concluded: “I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Love is Blind season 7 couple Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis have broken up after a year of marriage. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Viewers watched Adionser and Francis fall in love in the Love Is Blind pods on season 7 of the show, which aired on Netflix in October 2024. The pair formed a strong bond from day one and got engaged, but their relationship looked uncertain when Tyler told his wife-to-be that he was a sperm donor and had three biological children.

Adionser was upset and disappointed that her then fiancé had not shared the news while they were in the pods, but after taking some time to think about the situation she decided to continue with their engagement. They then became one of only two couples to tie the knot during their wedding ceremony at the end of the season.

At the time that LIB was being filmed, Francis told Adionser that he had no relationship with his children and he didn’t even know what they looked like. As the show was airing, however, it was said on social media that he hadn’t been quite truthful with her.

Photos of him spending Christmas morning with his children, all wearing matching pajamas, circulated online. There were also allegationsreported that he owed money in child support and had abandoned his children to be on the show.

At the season 7 reunion, which aired on Netflix on October 30 and was recorded on October 14, Francis said that he did "help a friend and her wife start a family," but then also "voluntarily" stepped in to help care for the children after his friend's wife left her.

He also admitted he knowingly lied on camera about not knowing what his children looked like he and his then wife they were recording the show, but said this was in an effort to protect them and their privacy. He also insisted he had told Adionser the truth in private, away from the cameras.

"There's pictures of me around," he acknowledged. "I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule books to this . . . but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us."

Adionser showed full support for her then husband and hit back at people who thought she was completely unaware of the situation. She told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey: "For people to imply that 'she was blindsided,' 'she didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence.”

She also said that the pair spoke about Francis’ children on camera in "some capacity" so that there wasn't a "disconnect" with their loved ones, but "there were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn't."

She added: "With him growing up in a single-parent household. . . it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mum. I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

Francis did not address the allegations that he owed money in child support and abandoned his children to be on the show at the reunion, as it was filmed before those claims were reported online, but he later spoke out about them on the Dear Future Wifey podcast in November.

On the episode, Tyler claimed he "wasn't active" in his children's lives due to his rocky relationship with the children's mother, who he has never identified, and also slammed the allegations he was an absent father because he said he was never supposed to be an active one.

“I want them to have their family and leave me alone,” he said, adding that he simply felt like a "glorified babysitter that [the mother of his children] need money from."

Francis has not yet spoken out about the split, but he last posted about his now estranged wife on Instagram on October 31, the day after the reunion aired. The post is still pinned to the top of his page.

Sharing a photo of their wedding day, he wrote: “To my incredible wife, Ashley, from the moment I heard your voice, I knew there was something special about you. We took a leap of faith together, and every day since has shown me how lucky I am to have you in my life.

“You bring so much joy, love, and laughter into my world, and I’m constantly amazed by your strength, kindness, and the warmth you share with everyone around you. Looking back, it’s wild to think that we started our story without ever seeing each other’s faces - just words, feelings, and faith.

“Yet, that experience taught me what truly matters, your heart, your wisdom, and the way you make me feel fully seen and loved. I’m so grateful for the journey that brought us here.

“Thank you for choosing me, every day, just as I choose you. Here’s to many more adventures, laughs, and quiet moments together. I love you, Ashley, more than words can say. This isn’t for anyone to understand but us.”

Does Love Is Blind have a one year curse?

Adionser and Francis are not the only LIB couple to call it quits after a short amount of time. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones met on season 2 of the show and married in July 2021, but they announced their divorce in August 2022. At the time, they said life was taking them in “different directions”.

In November 2022, McNeely took to TikTok in a candid video where she announced the divorce was finalised. "It is official. Divorce really is like, a grief," she said, wiping away tears. "As much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real. My effort made it real. My tears made it real."

"So, I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage - because I was so hopeful. I had less baggage. I was optimistic. I'm crying for the marriage I thought could work. I'm crying for the man I thought he was - that man he convinced me he was in the beginning, in between all that very-scheduled filming - there were good moments in there. There was connection."

"Then, cameras left and s*** hit the wall. But don't get it twisted. I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me."

While speaking on her Feel in the Blank podcast, she later accused Jones of cheating on her. Jones responded with an Instagram Live in which he denied the accusations.

Another couple who met during season 2, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, also divorced after a little more than a year of marriage. They also married in summer 2021, but announced their split in August 2022.

In September 2022, the former couple both posted separate statements to their social media. Ruhl wrote: "It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said - choose yourself."

Meanwhile, Thompson shared: "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had."

Ruhl later gave more details online: “There was no catastrophe that had happened," the reality star said. "And a lot of people had also assumed that there was some sort of incentive for the couples to stay together for a year and that wasn't the case."

Ruhl also denied that she and Thompson were "faking anything" for the show. "We didn't stay together for a year because it was fake — we truly love each other, and that's why this breakup was incredibly hard, it's why it's taken us so long to talk about it," she said.

* Love Is Blind US seasons 1 to 7 are available to stream on Netflix now. Season 8 will premiere on Friday February 14.