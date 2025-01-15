Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soap star exes Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who met on the set of Emmerdale, have put their £900,000 Yorkshire home for sale after their break-up.

The former couple, who share three sons, announced their seperation two years ago. They took to their respective Instagram pages in November 2023 to issue a joint statement about their split.

Webb’s version read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

They had married in February 2019, but they had been together since 2007. They had met on the set of Emmerdale the year prior. Webb, now aged 36, played the role of Debbie Dingle between 2002 and 2021. Meanwhile, 44-year-old Wolfenden joined the soap as David Metcalfe in 2006 and left in 2023.

The couple previously split in 2013 for two years - but they got back together and held a surprise wedding in 2018, when their guests believed they were attending Webb’s 30th birthday celebration. Now, it seems the pair have broken-up for good as they’ve listed their four-bedroom family home for sale.

They had moved in to the home, which is reportedly in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in summer 2019 - shortly after the birth of their youngest child Ace. The ex-couple share three sons; Buster, 14, Bowie, nine, and Ace, five.

Ex-Emmerdale soap stars and ex-couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have reportedly put their Yorkshire family home on the market for £900,000. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Webb and Wolfenden often shared glimpses of the home on their Instagram pages while they were still together, especially during the coronavirus lockdown. One room that featured heavily was their kitchen/diner area which included a painting of iconic musician David Bowie.

In an interview with OK! Magazine back in 2020, when the family celebrated Wolfenden’s milestone 40th birthday at their home due to lockdown restrictions, Webb revealed where the painting was a gift from two of their Emmerdale castmates. She told the publication: “Jeff [Hordley] and Zoe [Henry] gave it to us as a wedding present. We love it but we’re actually not massive David Bowie fans.”

Hordley and Henry are another couple who met on the set of Emmerdale. Hordley plays Cain Dingle, the dad of Webb’s character. Henry, meanwhile, plays Rhona Goskirk.

Wolfenden also shared an image of their living room, which has dark grey walls and a burnt orange sofa, when he showed off the 40th birthday present his then wife had bought for him - a lumunious neon sign which reads ‘beautiful chaos’.

When asked in the OK! interview what his favourite room in the house was, Woffenden replied: “The kitchen and diner with bi-folding doors. We spend all our time there and I can stand behind the island cooking, which I love, while the kids watch a film.”

The home also boasts a huge outdoor summer house and chic, open plan interiors. Upstairs, bedrooms are painted white and there are huge cupboards for organisation.

It’s reported that Webb moved out of the home shortly after the end of the pair’s marriage - and has been living with her famous friend Sheridan Smith ever since.