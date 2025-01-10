Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speaking on her podcast Lily Allen confirmed she and David Harbour had split - here’s all you need to know about dating app, Raya, where the couple first met.

Smile singer, Lilly Allen , broke down as she opened up about her recent split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour during her Miss Me? podcast. Lily Allen co-hosts the podcast with long-time friend Miquita Oliver.

The 39-year-old said: 'I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything, I'm really not in a good place. I know I've been talking about it for months but I've been spiralling and spiralling. It's got out of control, I've tried.

“I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and then I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time. I can't concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through. It's really hard.”

The award-winning singer and Hollywood actor married in Las Vegas on September 7, 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya. It has been reported that the couple split after David Harbour was spotted back on the dating app. Lily Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper (2011-2018) who she shares her two daughters with.

What is Raya?

Raya is a private, membership-based social network and dating app that's popular with celebrities and other high-profile people. It's designed for dating, networking, and making friends.

Can anyone join Raya?

No - unlike other dating apps Raya is a private dating app only available for iOS users. It requires signing up for an account that is then vetted by the service to ensure maximum privacy for the high clientele that are included in their list of people looking for love. It has been reported that just 8% of applicants were approved to join the service.

Which celebrities have been on Raya?

Many celebrities have admitted to, or been spotted on, the exclusive dating app including Joe Jonas, Channing Tatum, Amy Schumer and Simone Biles, where she met her husband.

