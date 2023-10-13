What is Raya, the dating app some celebrities have admitted to joining, and can anyone sign up for the service?

Those curious how celebrities look for love like the rest of us might have happened upon one word: Raya. From Matthew Perry’s dating profile on the website going viral (and leading to changes in security on the app) to Channing Tatum looking for a new companion after his split from Jessie J in 2019, Raya has become the go-to for the rich and famous to meet up with other like-minded individuals - with a similar income.

Raya is unique in the online dating world with the platform that positions itself as an exclusive space tailored for individuals in creative industries. Sometimes dubbed "Illuminati Tinder," Raya employs a discreet, anonymous selection committee that evaluates potential members, taking into consideration their presence on Instagram.

This process results in a virtual environment reminiscent of secretive, unmarked nightclubs, but accessible through a smartphone app. The user base comprises not only celebrities and models stars but also vloggers, influencers and those with a bank balance many of us only hope to attain.

While Raya shares the common goal of using celebrity and status to create an air of exclusivity with other dating services, its approach appears to be more astute. In contrast to The League, another private dating app that garnered attention through extensive media coverage and significant initial funding, Raya has deliberately kept a low profile since its launch in March 2015. Although its user base is diverse, the individuals on Raya are generally more renowned in online circles than those found on conventional dating platforms.

Can anyone sign up for Raya?

No - unlike other dating apps Raya is a private dating app only available for iOS users (iPhone, iPad etc) and requires signing up for an account that is then vetted by the service to ensure maximum privacy for the high clientele that are included in their list of people looking for love.

In a report by Business Insider in 2019, they reported that only 8% of applicants were approved to join the service. So for the rest of us - we’re going to have to contend with using Tinder, Grindr or meeting someone at a social venue. Sorry!

What celebrities have admitted to using Raya?

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

In her documentary, ‘Simply Complicated,’ Lovato revealed her Raya experience, stating, "I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on [I couldn’t]." She shared this with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2020.

Channing Tatum

Following his split from Jessie J in November 2019, Tatum joined Raya. His profile song was "Brown Sugar" by D’Angelo, as revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

During his March 2023 ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance, Lil Nas X shared, "I used to use Raya. I think I stopped using Raya … It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person." He discussed this with James Corden during the show.

Joe Jonas

In an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2022, Jonas confirmed his use of Raya, joking, "That rumour is true. I mean, who wasn’t?"

Lizzo

