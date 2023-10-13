The Libertines are back with their first album in nine years, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, as frontman Pete Doherty says that the members have found a "moment of rare peace"

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty and guitarist Carl Barat are reuniting with the band as they gear up to released their first album in nine years, 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade' (Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The Libertine were once one of the biggest names in the British indie music scene in the 2000s and now, to the delight of fans, the band have announced their long-awaited comeback.

'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade', the fourth album from the London-based band, will be the first LP from The Libertines in nine years. The last release from the band was in 2015, with 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' and in the past nine years, the members have even found time to open a hotel in Margate, called 'The Albion Rooms'. The newest album will see front man Pete Doherty reunite with singer and guitarist Carl Barât, drummer Gary Powell and bassist John Hassall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following turbulent times throughout the lifespan of The Libertines, which included drug addiction and rifts between members, Doherty says that the band has found a "moment of rare peace" which has allowed them to come together and make music again. He said: “We really came together as a band. It was a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.

He added: "I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the setlist, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Barât added: “Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected.”

When is All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade released?

The highly-anticipated album will be released on 8 March 2024 and can be pre-ordered now. The LP will feature 11 brand new songs from the band, including the new single 'Run Run Run'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new single is an upbeat throwback to The Libertines' heyday of British indie music. Fans can expect more from the new album, which was recorded by the Doherty, Barât, Powell and Hassall over four weeks during February and March 2023. The album was finished over seven days at a studio in Normandy.

The title of the album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade' has close connections to the band. Not only is it a nod to the street address of The Albion Rooms hotel in Margate, but it is also a nod to the band members' love for the classic anti-war novel 'All Quiet on the Western Front' by Erich Maria Remarque.

Are The Libertines going on tour?

As of yet, a full UK tour has not been announced. However, for anyone who pre-orders the new albums, there is a chance to see the indie giants in a series of special, intimate shows.

Those who pre-order the album will have access to buy tickets to two dates at a 500-capacity lido in Margate. The shows will take place on 9 and 10 December 2023.