Known for co-writing chart-topping tracks such as ‘That Lady’ and ‘Testify,’ The Isley Brothers founder Rudolph Isley has died aged 84

Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of the legendary soul group The Isley Brothers, has died aged 84. No cause of death has been confirmed however TMZ is reporting that Isley died of a suspected heart attack.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place,” Rudolph’s brother Ronald Isley told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Born on April 1, 1939, in Cincinnati, Rudolph Isley co-founded the Isley Brothers as a gospel quartet in 1954 alongside O’Kelly, Ronnie, and Vernon. Tragically, Vernon's life was cut short in a bicycle accident in 1955, prompting the group to continue as a trio. The trio transitioned to New York in 1957, eventually securing a contract with RCA Records two years later.

Following the immense success of their debut hit "Shout," the Isley family relocated from Cincinnati to the New Jersey suburbs of Englewood and Teaneck. It was in Teaneck that the foundations of their family enterprises were laid, including the iconic T-Neck label, which was established in 1966.

Although he rarely took on lead vocal duties, Rudolph played a pivotal role in the trio, contributing to their songwriting and providing backing vocals for several of their chart-topping tracks. Notable numbers include 'That Lady,' 'Nobody But Me' and 'Testify': the latter featuring the emerging talents of a young guitarist named Jimi Hendrix. After a brief period with Motown's Tamla label, where they predominantly recorded compositions by Holland-Dozier-Holland, the trio established their own T-Neck Records in 1966. Their debut release on the label, the Isleys' own 'It’s Your Thing,' swiftly climbed the charts, securing their first Top 10 hit.