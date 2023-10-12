Bernie Ecclestone has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud, who are his adult daughters Deborah, Tamara and Petra?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday 12 October 2023. He has been sentenced to 17 months in prison suspended for two years.

After being accused of not disclosing more than £400m worth of overseas assets to the UK government, Bernie Ecclestone was charged with fraud by false representation. A court heard that the businessman has agreed to repay almost £653m to HM Revenues and Customs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC reported that “The court was told that a meeting took place between Ecclestone and HMRC officers in July 2015. It heard that Ecclestone was ‘seeking to draw a line under investigations into his tax affairs’ because he ‘was fed up of paying huge bills for advice.”

Bernie Ecclestone, who is 92 years of age, arrived at Southwark Court in London with his wife Fabiana. Flosi who is 46. In the summer he was photographed with Fabiana and their son, Ace, 3, whilst on holiday in Formentera in Spain. The couple married Brazilian Fabiana Flosi at Le Lion, his chalet in the resort of Gstaad in Switzerland.

Bernie Ecclestone is reported to have met Fabiana in 2009 when they worked together on the Brazilian Grand Prix. He was previously married to model Slavica Radic (mother to Tamara and Petra) and his first wife was Ivy Bamford (mother to Deborah).

How much is Bernie Ecclestone worth?

According to Forbes, Bernie Ecclestone is worth $2.9B. Forbes reports that “Son of a trawler captain, he built one of the UK’s largest used car dealerships after World War 11 then bought the Brabham racing team in 1971. The man dubbed ‘F1 Supremo’ by the British tabloids finally gave up the helm in 2017 when Liberty Media bought F1 for $4.4 billion.”

How tall is Bernie Ecclestone?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bernie Ecclestone is reported to be 5ft 3in, his third wife Fabiana is 5fth 10in and his second wife, Slavica is believed to be 6ft in height.

Who are Bernie Ecclestone’s adult daughters?

Bernie Ecclestone’s oldest daughter Deborah (from his first marriage to Ivy Bamford), is in her sixties, but she is incredibly private and unlike her half-sisters Tamara and Petra, seems to have no social media presence. Bernie’s daughter Tamara revealed in an interview with The Guardian “I also have a 62-year-old half-sister called Deborah from Dad’s first marriage but I don’t know her at all. I don’t have anything against her, but our paths have never crossed.”

Unlike her older sister Deborah, Tamara Ecclestone has lived life in the glare of the media. In August 2023, she was photographed enjoying the Eden Roc hotel in the south of France with her husband Jay Rutland. The couple have two daughters together, Sophia and Serena.

In 2022, BBC Three showed a documentary called ‘Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?’ It recounted the story of an incident that happened as Christmas was approaching in 2019. Tamara and her family had flown to Lapland when thieves broke into their west London home and stole more than £25m worth of jewellery and money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Radio Times reported that the documentary “sees Ben Bryant and journalist Thomas Mackintosh meet with some of the suspects, as well as the heiress, to try to demystify the case that baffled authorities.”

Tamara Ecclestone previously took part in a documentary show called ‘Tamara’s World,’ where she received a lot of criticism for showing off her life. Tamara’s younger sister Petra was granted a divorce from her former husband James Stunt in 2017. The Daily Mail reported that Petra’s lawyers “argued a major reason for the breakdown in their seven-year marriage was the 36-year old gold bullion dealer being addicted to drugs which had drastically altered his behaviour.”

Petra shares daughter Lavinia and twins James and Andrew with ex husband James Stunt. In 2022, she married businessman Sam Palmer, the couple share daughter Millie together. In June this year, Petra posted a Father’s Day Tribute post to husband Sam on her Instagram.