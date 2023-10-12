Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie will be in cinemas from October 13 - Are You Ready For it?

Looks like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé 'Run the World' as the two superstars posed up a storm at Wednesday’s (October 11) Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie Premiere.

Beyoncé, 42, was a surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s, 33 movie premiere in Los Angeles. Beyoncé showed her support for the Grammy award winning singer and Taylor shared a video on her Instagram of the two sitting in the theatre and enjoying popcorn from the special edition popcorn buckets.

Taylor wrote the caption: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyoncé‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

They are two of the biggest stars on the planet, both are currently touring the world, both have concert movies coming out and both are dominating the music charts. Anyone would think these two women would be competing against each other.

Are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift friends?

Beyoncé and Swift have crossed paths many times and have often been photographed at award ceremonies like the Grammy’s and events including the Met Gala. They have proved time and time again that there is no ‘Bad Blood’ between them and that they actually respect and support each other. Over the years Beyoncé has sent Taylor bouquets of flowers congratulating her on her achievements. Beyoncé even attended Taylor Swift’s party when she was seen hanging out with her other bestie’s Haim, Sam Smith and Justin Timberlake.

Will Taylor Swift attend Beyoncé's movie premiere?

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour movie is set to premiere on December 1 in AMC Theatres. According to Tay’s tour schedule the singer will be on a break from November 26 - February 7. Swift’s schedule will be clear and we are sure she will attend the movie premiere to show her support for Bey, hopefully she will take Travis Kelce as her date.

Is Beyoncé a new member of Taylor Swift’s squad?