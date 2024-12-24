Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer and podcaster Lily Allen has reportedly split from her husband David Harbour.

The couple are said to have been “separated” for months, according to a source close to Allen, 39, and Harbour, 48, who spoke to the Daily Mail. Rumours first surfaced of a rift between the two months ago after eagle-eyed fans spotted that Allen had unfollowed the Stranger Things star on Instagram.

Now, the ‘Smile’ singer has reportedly been spotted on celebrity dating app Raya, seemingly confirming that she is currently single. According to reports, Allen’s bio on the dating site states that she is “looking for someone to start couples therapy with”, adding that she is “visiting Los Angeles from New York”.

She was also spotted without her wedding ring in a recent podcast episode of Miss Me?, which she hosts with friend Miquita Oliver. During the episode, Allen also told viewers that she was “bored of men” with her husband “800 miles away”.

A source told The Sun that Allen and Harbour had been living separate lives during her recent stint in London’s West End. They said: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives.

“When she was in London for the Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself. In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David.”

Allen and Harbour married in September 2020 in a Las Vegas ceremony. The pair met on Raya, having spent the Covid lockdown together before tying the knot.