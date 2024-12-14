TV star and Radio 2 DJ Fearne Cotton has announced that she is to divorce her husband of 10 years, Jesse Wood.

The former Top Of The Pops presenter took to Instagram to update follower on the recent development. She said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage."

Cotton added: “Our priority has been, and always will be, our children. We ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time.”

The broadcaster married Jesse Wood in 2014, one year after the couple had welcomed their first child together and announced their engagement. Wood is the son of Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood. They have two children together.

Cotton is known to TV viewers for her work presenting children’s shows such as CITV in the early 2000s, as well as fronting shows such as The X Factor spin-off The Xtra Factor and the 2006 series of Love Island. She went on to appear regularly on panel show Celebrity Juice and also presented Radio 1’s chart show alongside Reggie Yates in the late noughties.

She was eventually given her own Radio 1 slot, which ran from 2009 until 2015, before later joining Radio 2 in 2016. In 2020, she launched the station’s Sounds of the 90s show, which currently airs on Saturday nights.

In recent years, Cotton had pivoted to podcasting, launching her successful show Happy Place, which focuses on mental wellbeing, in 2018. She has authored eight self-help books, as well as two children’s books and four books on the topic of healthy eating.

Her divorce announcement comes as she announced last week that she had undergone a surgical procedure to remove two benign tumours from her jaw. In a video on social media, Cotton said: “I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year I noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland...I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down.”