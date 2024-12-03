TV star Fearne Cotton reveals 'benign' tumour diagnosis as she prepares for surgery

TV presenter and radio DJ Fearne Cotton has revealed she is undergoing surgery to remove a tumour.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post, the 42-year-old said she found a lump, which has been described as benign, under her ear on her jawline, which had been growing over the past year.

Fearne explained in a video caption :“I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year I noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland...I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down.”

The BBC Radio 1 DJ and the former Love Island host said she was thankful that the tumour was “benign”, adding that she is “feeling okay” about the surgery. In the video, she said: “i’m very grateful they’re benign, so I’m going to have that surgery.

“I’m going to be resting, to get better before Christmas.I’m not very good at resting so wondering how that’s going to go. I’m feeling okay about it, I’m going in to the operation feeling good and well, I’m going to catch up on lots of TV.”

Fearne, who hosts Happy Place podcast where she interviews celebrities, authors, and experts, said this will “carry on as normal”. She added: “I’ve banked a lot of good episodes so that’s going to be rolling out.”

Despite the health scare, Fearne said she is “feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down.” She also used her post to encourage others to stay vigilant about their health and seek medical advice if something feels off.“

She said: If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become.”

This comes after her recent conversation with her friend and fellow TV personality Davina McCall, who had shared her own experience with a tumour just months prior.

She wrote: “It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

Davina commented on Fearne’s post: “Sending you so much healing and love 💕 can’t wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle.”