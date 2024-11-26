A close friend of Davina McCall has given a health update following the star’s brain tumour diagnosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV star Davina McCall is still "serving style" - just days after undergoing brain surgery, according to a close friend. The former Big Brother host went under the knife to remove a rare but benign brain tumour last week.

Now, pictures of the 57-year-old smiling and playfully sticking her tongue out have emerged on the internet as she begins her recovery. She posed alongside close friend, Sarah Hiscox, who captioned the picture: "1st Home visit. Major brain surgery but still serving style. I love you so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina replied: "What a tonic x", before adding, "You are the best Sarah. Thru thick and thin."

A close friend of Davina McCall has given a health update following the star’s brain tumour diagnosis. | PA

The shocking diagnosis was revealed by the presenter just weeks ago, as she said a routine scan showed the benign tumour. Last week, she underwent a six-hour operation to remove the tumour, and has now posted a video update online.

Davina said: "Hi, I just thought I'd check and say an enormous and heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch. It's meant the world. It's been mad. And it's just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side.

"My short-term memory is a bit remiss. But that's something I can work on. I'm writing down everything I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads, I feel really good -and very lucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When something happens like this, I feel so grateful. I've always been grateful. I've been really lucky in my life but I feel unbelievably grateful right now."

She previously said the 14mm growth was a rare colloid cyst, with a “three in a million” chance of having one. Dr Karen Noble, of Brain Tumour Research, said: “Colloid cysts are thought to be rare, with around 255 people in the UK diagnosed each year."