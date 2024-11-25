Davina McCall recently revealed she had a very rare colloid cyst.

The TV presenter, 57, had major brain surgery on a colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people. Davina McCall updated fans on her health from her bed on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram stories the TV legend said: “Hi, I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch. It means the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home. I'm on the other side. My short term memory's a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on so I'm really happy about that.”

Fighting back tears Davina McCall continued: “I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I'd quickly like to say big up the step mums. I don't really say thank you to Gabby enough. She's been an amazing rock my whole life.

“I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said I've got a massive dose of vitamin G. I think when something like this happens I just feel so grateful. I've always been grateful, I've been really lucky in my life. But I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So thanks for everything all of you. I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky.”

In the caption the TV star went on to thank the Cleveland Clinic and her “amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin.” Celebrity pals took the comments to send her best wishes including Radio DJ Zoe Ball, TV Presenter Ruth Langsford and singer Paloma Faith.

