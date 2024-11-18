Davina McCall issued major health update after undergoing surgery to remove 'very rare' brain tumour
The TV presenter, 57, revealed on social media last week that she had a developed a “very rare” brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst. McCall underwent the surgery last week, telling fans that her doctors discovered the tumour during a check-up three months ago.
The Long Lost Family presenter’s husband, Michael Douglas, took to her Instagram to provide an update on his wife’s conditions following the procedure. He said: "Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU She is 'loving awareness'. Thank you xx Michael."
McCall said in a video posted to her Instagram followers: “A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company, and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million.
“And so I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out.”
She added that the procedure, known as a craniotomy, involved removing the 14mm tumour through the top of the head, would see her in hospital for nine days. Michael updated her followers after the procedure saying that his wife had been taken to ICU “as a precaution”, adding that the surgeon had described the surgery as “textbook”.
He said: “As you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful.”
Followers and famous friend sent their best wishes to the former Big Brother star after news that she had left the ICU. Former Olympic runner Denise Lewis said: “Thank you for the updates. Wonderful news.” Ex-EastEnders actress added: “Sending healing”
