Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Davina McCall has issued a major health update after revealing that she was undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV presenter, 57, revealed on social media last week that she had a developed a “very rare” brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst. McCall underwent the surgery last week, telling fans that her doctors discovered the tumour during a check-up three months ago.

The Long Lost Family presenter’s husband, Michael Douglas, took to her Instagram to provide an update on his wife’s conditions following the procedure. He said: "Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU She is 'loving awareness'. Thank you xx Michael."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina McCall has left ICU after undergoing surgery to remove a "very rare" brain tumour. | Getty Images for the NTA's

McCall said in a video posted to her Instagram followers: “A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company, and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million.

“And so I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out.”

She added that the procedure, known as a craniotomy, involved removing the 14mm tumour through the top of the head, would see her in hospital for nine days. Michael updated her followers after the procedure saying that his wife had been taken to ICU “as a precaution”, adding that the surgeon had described the surgery as “textbook”.

He said: “As you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followers and famous friend sent their best wishes to the former Big Brother star after news that she had left the ICU. Former Olympic runner Denise Lewis said: “Thank you for the updates. Wonderful news.” Ex-EastEnders actress added: “Sending healing”