Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove a tumour as she asks fans to pray for her

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

39 minutes ago
Davina McCall reveals she is set to have brain surgery following health scan.

Davina McCall has revealed she is having brain surgery to remove a benign tumour. Taking to social media the TV legend, 57, explained she has a very rare colloid cyst. 

Taking to Instagram Davina said: “I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour which is very rare, 'three in a million. 

“I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out. It's quite big, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I'm having it removed. Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits.”

What is a colloid cyst? 

According to the NHS website a colloid cyst is a benign, fluid-filled brain tumour that's usually found in the third ventricle of the brain

Davina’s boyfriend hairdresser Michael Douglas shared the video on behalf of the TV presenter and wrote the caption: “Hey everyone. Michael here.@davinamccallwill be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx”

The couple have been dating since 2019 but had known each other for many years. The ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ host was previously married to news presenter Matthew Robertson from 2000 to 2017 and the couple had three children together.

