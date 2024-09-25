Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maya Jama has been confirmed as the new judge on The Masked Singer UK, replacing Rita Ora, who has left the show after joining the panel in 2020.

Maya, 30, will take her seat alongside returning judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross, with Joel Dommett continuing as the host, following Rita’s move to the US version of the competition.

Speaking about her new role, Maya said: “I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo - and of course working with Joel - is going to be so much fun! I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning, said: “The Masked Singer is back and promises to kick off 2025 with a bang. TV’s favourite guessing game welcomes the sensational Maya Jama who will be joining our expert detectives Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan all alongside Joel Dommett. We can’t wait.”

Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean, co-founders of Bandicoot TV, the production company behind the show, said, “When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya. She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective. We are delighted to welcome her to the Masked Singer family.”

Maya Jama, who rose to national fame as the host of Love Island, has made a name for herself in various roles, including presenting radio shows and hosting the Brit Awards.

Rita Ora has yet to comment on her departure from the UK show, but she was reportedly ‘excited’ with her move to the US version last year. She previously told EW: “I just love it and I love the excitement of it. I’ve had such a great experience, and yeah, who knows? I’m really grateful that they have me on the show. I love it. It’s so fun.”