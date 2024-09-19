Butlin's Hosts the Best of Saturday Night TV in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Butlin’s, the Home of Entertainment, is taking its title to a new level with an incredible entertainment line-up for 2025.

There are a whole host of new and returning favourite shows across four entertainment venues at all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness - including the best of Saturday night TV headlining in 2025. With a wide range of 2025 breaks starting from £49 (£12.25pp), whether it’s a term-time getaway or summer staycations, there's a holiday perfect for every family.

The Gladiators will be making their highly anticipated debut on selected School’s Out breaks. This brand-new daytime show will include some standout stars competing in a series of fun games. Also returning with brand-new shows in 2025 will be The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern, who celebrates 25 years in showbiz back where it all started, at Butlin’s. February Half Term breaks start from £87*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showtime midweek and weekend breaks offer the perfect term-time getaway in 2025 starting from £49. Families will be treated to plenty of activities and Butlin’s original productions and West-End quality shows, including Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends’ panto show, Animals and Mythical Beasts and Skyline Gang Beside the Sea. Justin Fletcher also returns on Justin Fletcher Tots breaks, with exclusive activities and a headline performance by the man himself.

Stephen Mulhern at Butlin's

Families holidaying at each resort will also be able to enjoy plenty of new attractions. Bognor Regis guests will be able to enjoy the brand-new £15 million indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE, featuring nine state-of-the-art gaming experiences suitable for everyone. Children staying in Minehead and Skegness can explore the incredible SKYPARK playgrounds, with Skegness guests able to stay in the resort’s newest accommodation offering, Maple Walk premium lodges.

Following the successful launch of the new All Inclusive drinks package, the great value offering is now available to more guests in 2025. Available at all three resorts, the package starts from £25 per adult, per day and includes soft drinks, spirits, wines, draught beers and ciders, as well as Proud to Serve Costa Coffee.

All family breaks are jam-packed with so much included in the price offering unbeatable value for money. Alongside accommodation, families can enjoy the incredible live entertainment and headline acts, free flow access to the Splash Waterworld swimming pools filled with rides, slides and flumes, and unlimited fairgrounds, all included in the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “There's nowhere else that comes close to offering the level of high-class entertainment included in the price of our holidays. Where else can you find the Gladiators, Stephen Mulhern and The Masked Singer Live? That's why Butlin's is the Home of Entertainment and with the best of Saturday night TV live on our stages next year, along with the incredible new openings at each resort, 2025 really will be our biggest and best year yet!”

Maple Walk Lodges at Butlin's Skegness

To find out more and book a 2025 family break visit www.butlins.com

*Butlin’s offers a four-night February Half Term break featuring The Masked Singer and Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £87 on 24 February 2025 in Bognor Regis. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and access to PLAYXPERIENCE.

Butlin’s offers a three-night May Half Term break featuring The Masked Singer and Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £238 on 30 May 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and SKYPARK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin’s offers a three-night Easter break featuring The Masked Singer and Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £150 on 4 April 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and SKYPARK.

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Stephen Mulhern and Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £301 on 29 August 2025 in Skegness. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and SKYPARK.

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £49 on 20 January 2025 in Bognor Regis. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and access to PLAYXPERIENCE.

Butlin’s offers a four-night Justin Fletcher Tots break staying in a two bedroom Silver Room from £49 on 17 March 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and SKYPARK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All prices quoted are correct at the time of Butlin’s issuing the price packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 18/09/24. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.