Lauren Laverne’s Life Is Beautiful Jumper - where to buy
Lauren Laverne has confirmed the wonderful news that she is now cancer free and returning to work. And the BBC presenter did it in her usual stylish manner.
Accompanying her message of thanks to everyone who has supported on her journey back to wellness was a picture of the star wearing a bright blue jumper with the words ‘Life Is Beautiful’ stitched onto it in hot pink lettering. While we are all ecstatic to hear Lauren’s good news, we’re also keen to know where she got that particular piece of knitwear from too.
While Lauren wasn’t going to detract from her message by mentioning where she got her clothes from, we decided to do some investigating and think we’ve found the maker. Fund creates a range of luxury plain and bespoke embroidered jumpers including meaningful statements inspired by famous quotes and phrases and the one Lauren is wearing is especially poignant considering the message it is paired with.
Previously spotted wearing the brand’s pieces are Davina McCall looking fabulous in a yellow 'kick ass' jumper and Trinny Woodall and Chloé Dall'Olio sporting red ‘Love’ versions. Last year, pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor wore a green sweatshirt version of the ‘Life Is Beautiful’ slogan which was made in collaboration with Children with Cancer UK.
Profits from this particular jumper supported the charity’s ground breaking research, whose mission is to ensure no children die from the devastating disease.
Sadly, the ‘Life Is Beautiful’ slogan is no longer available on the Fund website, however there are many more fabulous options to choose from including 'Love Life', 'Darling', 'Rebel', 'Old Enough To Know Better', and, my particular favourite, 'Utter Nonsense'. You can also choose which colour jumper you would like and which colour embroidery to make your piece unique to you.
You can also feel good about your purchase as Fund’s charity donations fund school meals for children in 19 countries across the world. Not only that but the ethical company uses packaging produced in Cornwall by a small local supplier, recycled uncoated board which is 100% recyclable and their knitwear and packaging is always 100% plastic free.
Helping support small independent farmers, they work with a British company who exclusively manufacture their knitwear from sustainable highest quality wool from free range, pasture fed, ethically reared sheep.
