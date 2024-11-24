Lauren Laverne has confirmed she is cancer free and returning to work this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio DJ and TV presenter, Lauren Laverne, has confirmed she is cancer free and returning to work in a lengthy Instagram post, thanking the people who have supported her through it. Messages of support from celebrity friends and fans have since begun flooding in.

Acknowledging the time she has taken off “to get better” the 46-year-old confirmed she has now had the all clear and will return to screens on Tuesday (November 26) when she will be back on the sofa on The One Show. She said she has also been working on some new episodes of Desert Island Discs which will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds, adding she is also looking forward to returning to BBC 6 Music in the New Year too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post included a picture of Lauren in a bright blue jumper with the words “life is beautiful” stitched on it in hot pink lettering. There was also an image of some of the many cards sent by well wishers. Lauren said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves - and most of all to my family: my two astounding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout.

“It’s been a difficult time but one that has taught me so much about what really matters. I can’t say I suddenly regretted never having hiked the Inca Trail, more that I now see more beauty in ordinary things than I could have imagined, and feel more than ever that the small things in life - the connections we make and care we take with each other - are the big things really.

“I have so much to be grateful for and excited about, and that is thanks to everyone mentioned above.”

Adding a line of support for those still battling the disease, Lauren finished by saying: “Loads of love to anyone going through cancer treatment or supporting a loved one through it. See you soon and thanks again for the well wishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments have flooded in from celebrity pals including BBC radio and TV presenter, Clara Amfo, Charlatans lead singer, Tim Burgess and The Chemical Brothers. TV presenter, Gaby Roslin said: “The best news. Big love to you and your gorgeous family.”

Also leaving a celebratory message after Lauren’s announcement were journalist and University Challenge host, Amol Rajan, who said, “Late, winning contender for Insta Post of the Year 2024. Wonderful stuff.” and presenter Davina McCall, who said, “There she is. Hope you and your fam are all doing ok! Love u Lauren.”