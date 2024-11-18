Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it has been confirmed TV and radio presenter, Lauren Laverne, will be returning to work.

Radio and TV star Lauren Laverne is to return to work after being diagnosed with cancer. Earlier this year, the 46-year-old left fans stunned after revealing she was undergoing treatment for cancer, found during a routine scan.

The Desert Island Discs presenter has since been absent from the BBC for three months. However, the BBC said she is set to resume hosting duties on The One Show and the long-running Radio 4 show in December.

"We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from December 1, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year,” a spokesperson added.

Lauren announced her cancer diagnosis via social media in August, writing, alongside a selfie from a hospital bed: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

“To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better. (sic)"

She also encouraged her followers to pay close attention to their own health and to not delay getting tests, or to “get yourself checked out”.

“Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything,” she added. “It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx (sic)"