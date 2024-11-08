Eric Knowles, star of antiques show Bargain hunt, expressed gratitude following the death of his 26-year-old son, Sebastian, but has otherwise kept his grief private.

Almost a decade since the passing of his son, Sebastian, Eric Knowles has remained private about the tragedy. At the time, the Bargain Hunt star simply thanked people for their kindness over social media.

During the inquest it was revealed Sebastian Knowles, who worked as a bank manager and DJ, had been travelling in the middle lane of the motorway before “inexplicably” moving into the inside lane and running into the back of a lorry.

The Wycombe Wanderers fan, who went under the guise of DJ Seb K and DJ Sparky B, began his DJ career at the age of 14 at his local roller disco. Before his death he had played his regular slot for university students at Royal Holloway in Surrey and it was speculated he may have been travelling back from the gig at the time of the accident.

Following the fatal crash, the National Association of Disc Jockeys (NADJ) wrote on Facebook: “All of us at NADJ would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Seb Knowles (DJ Sparky B) who tragically died earlier today. It's always a tragedy [when] someone is taken so young. He was a talented DJ who will be missed by all who knew him.”

Bargain hunt star, Eric Knowles, lost his 26-year-old son, Sebastian, in a car crash in 2015 | Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers also posted a picture on Twitter alongside the caption: “Blues fans observe a moving minute's applause for Seb Knowles who died yesterday. You'll be missed.”

Tributes from friends and fans flooded in. Events company, Unique Innovative, said: “Our thoughts are with Seb Knowles's family. He was a wonderful man and brought joy to our Saturday's at @BarSportMaiden. RIP.”

Lynn Underwood said: “RIP @SebKnowlesDJ you have been taken from us far too early. You were a true gentleman and it was a pleasure to call you my friend x.” Dj Barry B added: “R.I.P @SebKnowlesDJ gonna miss you mate.”

Despite being a recognisable television personality, Eric kept his comments relating to his son’s death closely guarded. Neither of Seb’s parents attended the inquest, only his fiancée, Nina Porter, attended and declined to comment after the hearing.

Eric’s only public remarks following the family tragedy were to thank people for their kind words. Sharing several heartfelt replies to posts on Twitter, comments included: "Thank you so much for your kindness, Seb's Dad." Four months on and Eric again expressed gratitude, saying: "Just a much belated but heartfelt THANK YOU to all out there for your kindness and words of support with regard to our son Sebastian."