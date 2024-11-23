Coleen Rooney using detective skills in I’m a Celebrity: 'Wagatha Christie' susses 'Jungle Junkyard' ruse
Coleen 'Wagatha Christie' Rooney has been up to her detective antics once again in the I’m a Celebrity camp. The 38-year-old, who is married to football icon Wayne, stunned viewers after she appeared to suss out a ruse being pulled at the 'Jungle Junkyard' by fellow contestants Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.
Love Island star Maura, 33, and Rev Coles, 62, joined the existing campmates on Thursday’s episode, including GK Barry, Tulisa Contostavlos, Danny Jones, Alan Halsall, and Oti Mabuse, as well as Rooney.
Higgins and Coles have been kept largely separate from the others in the main camp, and have been handed luxury accommodation in the 'junkyard', which they’ve been told to keep secret from campmates - pretending conditions are worse than the main camp and they are going without food.
Contestant Dean McCullough has also been added to the mix at the junkyard, having secured eight stars in Friday’s Bushtucker Trial alongside Danny Jones.
Higgins and Coles selected the Radio One DJ to join them - and revealed their luxury site, which includes a bath and a king-size bed.
Back in the main camp, misled participants even donated some of their dinner for those in the 'junkyard' - with Rooney and Jones taking the food over.
However, when the pair returned, they raised some suspicions over the junkyard conditions - with Rooney, whose sleuth abilities hit the headlines during the 2022 'Wagatha Christie' defamation trial involving Rebekah Vardy - again shining through.
She told the Bush Telegraph: “I came out of there not convinced that they were living in those conditions.”
Her suspicion wowed fans of the show, who were quick to praise Rooney's legendary detective skills once again.
