Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleen Rooney has been putting her 'Wagatha Christie' detective skills to good use in I’m a Celebrity as she susses 'Jungle Junkyard' ruse.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleen 'Wagatha Christie' Rooney has been up to her detective antics once again in the I’m a Celebrity camp. The 38-year-old, who is married to football icon Wayne, stunned viewers after she appeared to suss out a ruse being pulled at the 'Jungle Junkyard' by fellow contestants Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins and Coles have been kept largely separate from the others in the main camp, and have been handed luxury accommodation in the 'junkyard', which they’ve been told to keep secret from campmates - pretending conditions are worse than the main camp and they are going without food.

Coleen Rooney has been putting her 'Wagatha Christie' detective skills to good use in I’m a Celebrity as she susses 'Jungle Junkyard' ruse. | ITV

Contestant Dean McCullough has also been added to the mix at the junkyard, having secured eight stars in Friday’s Bushtucker Trial alongside Danny Jones.

Higgins and Coles selected the Radio One DJ to join them - and revealed their luxury site, which includes a bath and a king-size bed.

Back in the main camp, misled participants even donated some of their dinner for those in the 'junkyard' - with Rooney and Jones taking the food over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the pair returned, they raised some suspicions over the junkyard conditions - with Rooney, whose sleuth abilities hit the headlines during the 2022 'Wagatha Christie' defamation trial involving Rebekah Vardy - again shining through.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “I came out of there not convinced that they were living in those conditions.”

Her suspicion wowed fans of the show, who were quick to praise Rooney's legendary detective skills once again.