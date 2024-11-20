Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Alan Halsall has swapped the Corrie cobbles in Manchester for the Australian jungle as he takes part in I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024.

The 42-year-old actor is best known for playing loveable mechanic Tyrone Dobbs, a role he has now had for more than 25 years.

He’s now one of the longest-serving cast members of the ITV soap, as he first stepped foot on to famous cobbles back in 1998. He has also previously appeared in a variety of television shows including Children's Ward and Heartbeat.

Just like his character, Salford-born Halsall hasn’t had the easiest of time when it comes to his personal life. He’s welcomed a child, but he has also suffered the heartache of divorce.

So, who exactly is Halsall, what are his best soap storylines, who is his ex-wife, who is his daughter, is he in a relationship now and what’s his net worth? Here’s all you need to know.

Alan Halsall on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2024. Photo by ITV. | ITV

What are Alan Halsall’s most memorable storylines as Tyrone Dobbs?

With a career on the cobbles spanning more than quarter of a century, it’s unsurprising that Halsall has found himself at the centre of some of the soaps most memorable storylines.

In the 2000s, he proposed to hairdresser Maria Sutherland twice, married Molly Compton, learned that his business partner and friend Kevin Webster had an affair with Molly Compton and actually fathered the son he thought to be his.

Then, in the 2010s, he found himself a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of policewoman Kirsty Soames, who later gave birth to his daughter, he also started a relatonship with Fiz Brown, was arrested for child abduction and was even charged with assaulting Kirsty - before the truth was revealed. He also found out that the woman he thought was his mother wasn’t and he was abandoned as a baby, before meeting his real grandmother.

Things didn’t get much better for the character in more recent years. In 2021, he had an affair with Alina Pop behind Fiz’s back. Tyrone later reconcilled with Fiz, finally marrying in 2022, but then earlier this year he learned that Alina had given birth to his son.

How old is Alan Halsall?

The actor was born on August 11 1982, meaning he is now 42 years old.

Who is Alan Halsall’s ex-wife?

Halsall was previously married to former Coronation Street co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson. They met on the set of the soap when 41-year-old Hudson joined the cast in 2002 as Katy Harris.

The pair began dating in 2005, then got married in 2009 and daughter Sienna was born in September 2013. The couple first announced that they had separated in 2016. They reconciled a short time later but then split for good in 2018.

Former Coronation Street co-stars Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson, who were married between 2009 and 2018, have both been speaking about their divorce and their relationship now. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

There have been many rumours over the years that relations between the former couple are not good.

When Hudson’s new partner, actor Lewis Devine, posted a photo of Sienna on his Instagram page and seemed to refer to him as his own Halsall hit back: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter.”

Hudson spoke about the incident with OK! Magazine, saying, "I had literally just given birth to Carter when he posted that so I didn’t see it and my head was elsewhere. He quickly deleted it so he must have regretted it. I didn’t bother bringing it up with him.”

More recently, when it was announced that Halsall was part of this year’s I’m a Celebrity line-up, there were rumours that Hudson would use the opportunity to vote for her ex-husband to take part in all of the bushtucker trials - which are known for causing the celebs a lot of distress as they face creepy crawlies.

But, she has taken to her Instagram page to post a video to “set the record straight” and explain that the pair “constantly communicate” and work together for Sienna.

Who is Alan Halsall’s daughter?

Halsall’s daughter is called Sienna Halsall. He shares her with ex-wife Lucy Jo-Hudson.

Clearly a very proud father, Halsall frequently shares photo of the 11-year-old on his Instagram page. He most recent post, before entering the jungle, showed her sat on his knee with the pair both beaming at the camera. He captioned the image: “A daughter may outgrow her father’s lap, but she’ll never outgrow his heart.” The image was posted on Friday November 8.

On September 7, he posted a sweet timelapse video of his daughter, along with the caption: “Sienna you are such a beautiful soul, Loving, caring, considerate, compassionate, FUNNY & possibly Bonkers sometimes.

“You make me so proud every single day and watching you grow into the remarkable young lady that you are is my greatest joy.

“I know growing older at times be scary, but you will always have me to lean on whenever you need me. Nothing comes close to how much love I have for you, My Beautiful Girl.”

Who is Alan Halsall in a relationship with now?

The star is currently single. Halsall was speaking about his single status to his campmates in the jungle, in scenes that aired last night (Tuesday November 19).

He told Dean McCullough and Tulisa Contostavlos: "I love what I've got, even now I'm on my own I love just being dad. I've never done dating apps. I don’t even know what I’d do!"

Halsall had been dating another Coronation Street co-star, Tisha Merry, who played Steph Britton in Coronation Street, but the pair split earlier this year after several years together.

