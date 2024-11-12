Singer and former X-Factor judge Tulisa is preparing to return to our TV screens for the first time is over a decade as she is an I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here 2024 contestant.

The self-proclaimed ‘Female Boss’ is best known for being part of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz but back in 2011-2012 Tulisa took over for Cheryl Tweedy’s role as a judge on the X-Factor.

Shortly after her stint on the show, however, in which she successfully mentored girlband Little Mix to victory, she disappeared from the spotlight. She is said to believe that now is the right time for her return.

Sharing her official I’m a Celeb promo shot to her Instagram page shortly after the full line-up for this year’s show was shared by ITV, she wrote: “The news is out! I’m off to the jungle. Wish me luck.”

She’s also promised in her pre-jungle interview with ITV that she will open up to her fellow campmates, so we can expect to learn a lot about her in the next few weeks. “I wear my heart on my sleeve, especially when I’m getting to know people, and it’s coming from a friendly place so I will be loaded up with stories,” she said.

She also added: “I’m not the person that people perceive me to be. This will be a chance for everyone to get to know the real me.”

But, what do we already know about Tulisa, what is her age, net worth, and family circumstances? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Singer Tulisa is taking part in I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here 2024. Here's everything you need to know about her. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Who is Tulisa?

Tulisa’s full name is Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, but she has always performed under the name Tulisa.

Her mother, Anne Byrne, is Irish and her father, Plato Contostavlos, is Greek Cypriot. He was once a keyboardist with the rock band Mungo Jerry, showing the star always had music in her blood. She was born in Camden Town, London.

She is on third of R&B andhip hop group N-Dubz, along with her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer. The group gained two platinum-certified albums, two gold-certified albums, five MOBO awards, a Brit Award nomination, thirteen top 40 singles, six silver-certified singles, and three Urban Music Awards.

The band appeared to split in 2011, but reformed in 2022, releasing new music and going on tour. Tulisa also enjoyed a solo career in the year’s immediately after the band parted ways.

During the height of her musical success, Tulisa had her own fragrance called The Female Boss, which came out in 2011, and she also had her own fashion line with Bank Fashion in 2012 called TFB by Tulisa.

What controversies have Tulisa been involved in?

Tulisa has been involved in a number of controversies over the years. In 2012, she settled legal action against her ex-boyfriend after he released a sex tape.

The public perception of her changed when she was charged with “being concerned in the supply of class A drugs” in 2013. The trial later fell through when the judge ruled that she had been the victim of a “shabby sting operation”. She later revealed in her 2016 documentary, The Price Of Fame, that she had attempted suicide in the weeks following the trial.

In 2016, she was banned from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving. Her Ferrari had collided with another car outside a tube station in London the year before, and she admitted to driving over the limit. A charge of dangerous driving was dropped by prosecutors, and she was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

Then, in 2018, she won a legal battle against fellow singer Will.i.am over his 2012 song with Britney Spears Scream and Shout. Tulisa claimed she co-wrote the song and was planning to include it on her album The Female Boss.

After her vocals were heard on the single, but she was not credited with co-writing it upon its release, which stopped her from collecting royalties, Tulisa filed a lawsuit against Will.i.am and won in 2018. After winning the case, it was reported that she gained 10% of the world wide publishing rights and income for the record.

How old is Tulisa?

Tulisa was born on July 13 1988, meaning she is now 36 years old.

Who is Tulisa’s partner?

Tulisa is private about her personal life on her social media so we’re not sure who, if anyone, she is dating right now. Back in 2017 she was said to be in a relationship with Cher's music producer nephew David King.

She previously had a two year relationship with N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, between 2010 and 2012. She’s also previously been linked to actor Jack O’Connell and The Wanted’s Max George.

The star has recently posted videos of her new home, which she has spent four months renovating, on her Instagram page. This suggests that she may be single, however, in her pre-show interview with ITV she also said she doesn’t like living with anyone, so perhaps not.

Does Tulisa have children?

She does not have children.

What is Tulisa’s net worth?

Her net worth is said to be around $4 million (around £3.2 million).

What is Tulisa’s health condition?

The star was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in 2020. Bell's palsy is temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects one side of the face, according to the NHS.

Speaking about the N-Dubz reunion in 2022 to Olivia Attwood on her podcast So Wrong It's Right: she said: “When I was doing that N-Dubz run it was at its worst, so you might see an interview, I look normal. And then you see another interview, it's like, what the hell is going on with my face?”

She also explained that other health woes could have led to her Bell’s palsy. “And I’ve had all these health problems for years – sarcoidosis, immune disorders – and this explains all the symptoms that I was getting and could have been causing Bell’s palsy because in total there was, I think, six of them. They could have been growing over the years, actually triggering the Bell’s,” she said.