The confirmed line-up for "I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here" 2024 includes reality stars, TV presenters and actors. Photo by ITV. | ITV

One of the highlights of the reality TV schedule is ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ - and it’s going to air soon.

The popular ITV show "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" is set to return this weekend, and the full line-up of celebrities heading into the Australian jungle has been revealed.

This year's cast includes:

GK Barry

Profile of TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry. Photo by Instagram/GK Barry. | Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

Keeling is a 25-year-old internet personality, social media influencer and presenter. Keeling first came to public attention when she started posting her videos to TikTok in 2020, whilst completing her degree, during the Covid 19 pandemic. She is known as GK Barry on the platform and was known for posting her funny and relatable videos. She then launched her famously unfiltered podcast, called Saving Grace, in April 2022 which became an instant hit with listeners.

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall, famous as Tyrone Dobbs in “Coronation Street”. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It is thought that ‘Coronation Street’ actor Halsall, aged 41, who has played Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, was due to appear in 2023, before he suffered an injury which resulted in him needing major surgery. But, he’s fit enough to take part this year.

Jane Moore

Jane Moore is a Loose Women star and a journalist. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

According to reports, 62-yeat-old journalist and Loose Women star Jane Moore wants to challenge herself following her split from her celebrity agent husband Gary Farrow. Moore announced the pair were splitting live on Loose Women in December 2022. It’s said that she wants to set herself a new goal and is ready to push herself completely out of her comfort zone.

Tulisa

X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos in talks to join new cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 | Getty Images

Former X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, aged 36, is heading for the jungle. The self-proclaimed ‘Female Boss’ is best known for being part of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz but back in 2011-2012 Tulisa took over for Cheryl Tweedy’s role as a judge on the X-Factor. A decade on, she is said to think that now is the right time for her to return to the spotlight.

There are reports, however, that the music star may be exempt from taking part in bushtucker trials - which see celebs face all sorts of critters and creepy crawlies - due to her Bell’s palsy.

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

Oti Mabuse

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for The National Lo

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse is apparently taking part, after her inclusion was 'confirmed' by former show contestant Jordan North, who was a finalist in the 2020 series. North has said he's "pretty sure" Mabuse, who is now a judge on Dancing on Ice, will be doing the series this year. In his Capital Breakfast show on Monday October 14 he said: "I don't have any official intel, but I've just looked at the list, and I reckon there's a good few names on there that I can guarantee are going in. I was working with her on Big Brother last year and I'm pretty sure."

At this point, Jordan's co-host Sian Welby jumped in to ask: "Oti was originally one of the professional dancers on Strictly, wasn't she? So she's not busy this year - so potentially she could do it."

Other notables names include, Danny Jones, vocalist of the band McFly, Radio DJ Dean McCullough, boxing legend and promoter Barry McGuigan, Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and former BBC radio host, Rev Richard Coles.

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here begins on ITV1 and ITVX Sunday November 17 this year, as confirmed by ITV.