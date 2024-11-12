Tulisa shows off home renovation, including multi-coloured lights, a unicorn ornament and huge walk in wardrobe as she says it's a 'dream come true'
Prior to her jetting off to Australia to take part in the reality TV show, which begins this weekend on ITV, the star took to her Instagram page to proudly show off the results of her labour of love to her 643,000 followers.
Sharing a clip of her living room, she wrote: “For those of you that have been watching my stories you will know I’ve been house renovating for the past 4 months,” she wrote. “And guess who’s finally finished? Well excited to share the results! What a journey!”
Tulisa then shared a clip of her living room, which had been transformed with an Egyptian theme that included candles, ornaments and what appeared to be hieroglyphics carved into the walls. Panning around, she showed off lots of stone, an impressive chandelier, cosy looking sofas and a media wall.
Proudly displaying her career achievements, she also showed she had special N-Dubz disc adorning the wall.
In another video, the star also gave fans a peek at her bedroom, decorated in neutrals, greys and blush pinks. The room also featured a large TV, an even bigger teddy bear, a unicorn orament and a projection of stars on the ceiling. Replying to a fan, she wrote that she was “making the little girl in me dreams comes true.”
In a final post, she wrote: “How to turn a house into a home. What a long 4 months! Buzzing to be finished…. Aside from the water feature & garden pond under my little bridge in Jan.
“So many different & easy things can be done with slight alterations, colour changes, finishing touches & the right mood lighting… lighting is EVERYTHING. I’ve learnt so much from this experience.”
This video gave a glimpse into almost every room in her house, which included an impressive walk in wardrobe and dressing table complete with a novelty shoe seat. She also appears to have a games room, and outdoors there’s a hot tub. Every aspect features some type of feature lighting, from the pink lights in the hot tub to a blue light enchancing a feature wall.
