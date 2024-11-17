Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been 23 winners of ITV reality show I’m a Celeb since 2002.

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here returns to our screens this Sunday (November 17).

There’s a new group of celebs who are currently preparing to give up their luxuries and go back to basics in the Australian jungle, including Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan.

But, just who are the past Kings and Queens of the Jungle, and how much did they each get paid for being on the show? As we know, there’s no official prize fund for the celeb who takes the crown, so the money they get paid depends on the fee they agree with ITV beforehand.

Obviously, ITV bosses or the celebs themselves have no way of knowing how far they’ll make it in the show, so it’s understood that the famous faces get paid exactly the same regardless of whether they become the winner or get voted out first.

The pay celebs are offered seems to vary wildly, and I’m a Celeb contestants - regardless of whether or not they won the show - make up some of the highest paid reality show contestants of all time.

Here’s what you need to know about how much all previous 23 winners have been paid, including the one winner who definitely wasn’t pleased with the money she took home and branded the pay “ s**t”.

Tony Blackburn (2002)

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn was the first winner of the show. Details of how much he got paid are not available. But, as it was the first series and producers didn’t then realise how popular the show would be it’s safe to assume that he didn’t get the same kind of pay packet as this year’s campmates can expect.

Phil Tufnell (2003)

England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the second series. It’s not known how much he got paid either.

Kerry Katona (2004)

TV personality and Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona was the first Queen of the jungle in 2004. She recently slammed how much she got paid for her time in the jungle, however. When asked about her pay in a recent interview, she said: “The jungle was s**t. I only got £25,000 for that."

Joe Pasquale (2004)

Comedian Joe Pasquale has recently described his time in the jungle as a ‘life changing moment’ for him in a recent interview. It’s not known how much he got paid, but in another interview he said: “After winning I’m A Celebrity in 2004, my boosted public profile earned me £500,000 to £600,000 in tour revenue.”

Carol Thatcher (2005)

Carol Thatcher, daughter of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, was paid £40,000 for appearing.

Matt Willis (2006)

It’s not known how much singer and TV presenter Matt Willis got paid for his time in the jungle.

Christopher Biggins (2007)

Actor Christopher Biggins got paid £50,000, he has recently revealed.

Joe Swash (2008)

It’s not known how much Eastenders actor Joe Swash got paid for his time in the jungle, but he hosted the spin off-show, then called Extra Camp, for nine years so overall his pay linked to the show must have been pretty healthy.

Gino D’Acampo (2009)

TV chef Gino D’Acampo said he was paid £55,000 for taking part, five years after he won the crown.

Stacey Solomon (2010)

Singer and TV presenter Stacey Solomon’s pay for the show is unknown.

Dougie Poynter (2011)

It’s not known how much McFly boyband member Dougie Poynter was paid.

Charlie Brooks (2012)

Eastenders actress Charlie Brooks has never disclosed the amount of money she got paid.

Kian Egan (2013)

Westlife singer Kian Egan reportedly got paid £100,000 for appearing.

Carl Fogarty (2014)

Its not known how much former motorcycle racer got paid for his time in camp.

Vicky Pattison (2015)

Reality star Vicky Pattison has kept the amount of money she got paid for being on the show under wraps.

Scarlett Moffatt (2016)

The exact amount of money that TV star Scarlett Moffatt got paid is unclear, but it’s said to have been between £40,000 and £70,000.

Georgia Toffolo (2017)

Reality star Georgia Toffolo supposedly got paid the least of all the winners - £13,000 to be exact. Apparently, this is due to the fact she was relatively unknown at the time, having just been on Made in Chelsea.

Harry Redknapp (2018)

Former football manager and player Harry Rednapp has possibly scooped the biggest pay cheque of all the winners - reportedly taking home £500,000.

Jacqueline Jossa (2019)

Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa is said to have been paid £75,000 for her time on the show.

Giovanna Fletcher (2020)

It’s not known how much blogger, podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher, who’s married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, was paid for her time.

Danny Miller (2021)

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was also reportedly paid £75,000 after his time on the show.

Jill Scott (2022)

Footballer Jill Scott was said to have been paid £100,000 for her time as an I’m a Celeb contestant.

Sam Thompson (2023)

Reality star Sam Thompson, the current reigning King of the Jungle, was reportedly paid £80,000. This year, he will host the spin off show, I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, so he’ll be making even more money thanks to the show.