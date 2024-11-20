Former Coronation Street co-stars Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson, who were married between 2009 and 2018, have both been speaking about their divorce and their relationship now. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson has spoken out about her relationship with ex-husband Alan Halsall as he has also spoken about their divorce on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The actress, aged 41, share an 11-year-old daughter called Sienna and have been separated for six years.

They met in 2002, when Hudson joined the cast of Coronation Street as Katy Harris. Halsall, age 42, meanwhile, has starred as loveable mechanic Tyrone Dobbs on the cobbles since 1998. Hudson left the ITV soap in 2005, while Halsall is still a street resident to this day.

The pair began dating in 2005, then got married in 2009 and daughter Sienna was born in September 2013. The couple first announced that they had separated in 2016. They reconciled a short time later but then split for good in 2018.

A short time after her marriage ended, Hudson announced her relationship with actor Lewis Devine, whom she first met when they appeared together in pantomime in 2017. Hudson went on to welcome a child with Devine, a son called Carter, in 2020.

They have been numerous reports in the past six years that the former couple have a strained relationship. When Devine posted a photo of Sienna on his Instagram page and seemed to refer to him as his own Halsall hit back: "You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter.”

Hudson spoke about the incident with OK! Magazine, saying, "I had literally just given birth to Carter when he posted that so I didn’t see it and my head was elsewhere. He quickly deleted it so he must have regretted it. I didn’t bother bringing it up with him.”

More recently, when it was announced that Halsall was part of this year’s I’m a Celebrity line-up, there were rumours that Hudson would use the opportunity to vote for her ex-husband to take part in all of the bushtucker trials - which are known for causing the celebs a lot of distress as they face creepy crawlies.

But, she has taken to her Instagram page to post a video to “set the record straight”. She captioned the video: “Just wanted to put the record straight.”

In the video, she said: “First of all, me and my ex have been divorced seven years. I actually can’t believe it’s a topic of conversation because it’s pretty boring.

“We share Sienna 50/50. We communciate. She’s a happy kid. We get on great. We have to work out weekends – what we’re swapping, certain days he wants, certain days I want.

“We’re constantly communicating because it’s important for Sienna and to plan what we’re doing. We don’t want her missing out so we change things for each other.”

She continued to say that she would be supporting her ex in his jungle journey, and also her daughter who would find it difficult not to see her dad for a few weeks. “Second of all, myself and Lewis will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best,” she said.

“We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad. He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing. He is who he is to you guys, but for Sienna, it’s her dad and we’re supporting her through that,” she concluded.

At the same time, Halsall was giving his view on his relationship to his campmates in the jungle, in scenes that aired last night (Tuesday November 19).

"Lucy left Corrie in about 2005, then we got married in 2009. We then split up after Sienna was born," Alan told campmates Dean McCullough and Tulisa Contostavlos.

He also then spoke about his current dating life, saying: "I love what I've got, even now I'm on my own I love just being dad. I've never done dating apps.” He added: "I don’t even know what I’d do!"

Halsall had been dating another Coronation Street co-star, Tisha Merry, who played Steph Britton in Coronation Street, but the pair split earlier this year after several years together.