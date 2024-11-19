Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Barry McGuigan spoke about his daughter Danika's death, Coleen Rooney opened up about the tragic passing of her sister Rosie at the age of 14.

Coleen Rooney revealed to campmates Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse about the death of her sister Rosie and said: “I don't usually get worked up, it takes me a lot." "Even when Rosie died, I kept it together for me mum and dad.” She also said after revealing that her anniversary is approaching in January that “She was 14 when she died, she'd be 26 now.” Coleen also said that "It's hard to lose a child, I've always said that… So we're lucky to have what we've got."

Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie passed away at the age of 14 in 2013 and ten years later in 2023, Coleen Rooney paid tribute to her on Instagram. She showed a photograph of Rosie on the beach with the rest of her family, including Wayne Rooney. The caption read: “10 years today……We all love and miss you Rosie Mc 💞.”

Coleen Rooney has opened up about losing her sister Rosie | ITV

In January 2013, Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie passed away after a lifelong battle with genetic disorder, Rett syndrome. A statement was issued on behalf of Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney, who was at the time playing for Manchester United. The statement read: "We are heartbroken, but we are blessed to have had her in our lives. We shall cherish forever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day."

Rosie was not the biological daughter of Coleen’s parents, Tony and Colette. She was adopted by them when she was two, knowing that she was disabled. In 2009, the family made a pilgrimage to Lourdes for her health.

Does Coleen have other siblings?

Coleen has two brothers, Anthony McLoughlin and Joe McLoughlin

What is Rett syndrome?

According to the NHS, Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in severe mental and physical disability.

It's estimated to affect around 1 in 10,000 girls born each year and is only rarely seen in boys.”