Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I'm a Celebrity star Barry McGuigan has broke down in tears while talking about his late daughter on the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On last night's (November 18) episode of the ITV reality series, the former boxer spoke candidly to his campmates about his daughter Danika's death. The 33-year-old died from bowel cancer five years ago.

McGuigan, aged 63, told his fellow celebs that his daughter had previously suffered with leukaemia as a child, which she then recovered from. He said: "When I was making the movie The Boxer with Daniel Day-Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she'd been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They thought she wasn't going to get better but she did, she fought back and she won it. She had two years of chemo, but she was good, she came back."

Speaking about her cancer diagnosis later in life, he went on: "I've tried to talk about it. No matter what I do it just all comes back. It was hard for weeks in the hospital, just watching, shocking.”

Speaking later to Jane Moore, he said Danika was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in June 2019, and died five weeks later on July 23. "She suffered so much pain and said ‘mum, I can't hold on'," he said.

But, who was Danika McGuigan, who was her mum, what is Barry McGuigan’s relationship history and does he have any other children? Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Barry McGuigan?

Barry McGuigan, whose full name is Finbar Patrick McGuigan, is an Irish boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

He was nicknamed The Clones Cyclone and held the WBA and lineal featherweight titles from 1985 to 1986. At regional level he also held the British and European featherweight titles between 1983 and 1985.

In 1985, McGuigan became BBC Sports Personality of the Year. In 2005, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He currently works as a boxing pundit for Sky TV, and also a boxing manager and promoter through Cyclone Promotions. He has also tried his hand at acting and has starred in films such as Malicious Intent and One Night in Millstreet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McGuigan has spoken about the sudden cancer death of his daughter Danika on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here. Photo by ITV.

Who was Danika McGuigan?

Danika McGuigan, known as Nika, was an actress. She was known for her role as Danielle Mullane in Can't Cope, Won't Cope (2016–2018), and was posthumously awarded Best Actress at the 2021 IFTA Awards for her final role in Wildfire (2020).

She was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at age 11 in 1997, but recovered from the illness after two years. She died of bowel cancer on July 23 2019, after being diagnosed with advanced stage colon cancer in June.

Following Danika’s illness her father became a patron of Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood and took part in many charity fundraising events. Speaking in 2005 about his daughter’s childhood illness, he said: “It was like our roles were reversed: this time it was my little girl who was the fighter.”

He also said his daughter had a wonderful outlook on life. “The word ‘dynamo’ doesn’t do her justice. With Danika, the glass is never half empty and never half full. It’s completely full. In fact, it’s probably spilling over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her older brother, Blain, also spoke out after her death and said that his sister had a wild imagination and a fantastic sense of humour. Even when she was ill she did comic sketches.

When she was having chemotherapy at the age of 11 in St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, the actor and comedian Matt Lucas, from the television series Little Britain, came into the hospital to perform a sketch with her.

Who was Danika McGuigan’s mum?

Danika McGuigan’s mum is Sandra McGuigan. She has been married to Barry since 1981.

What is Barry McGuigan’s relationship history?

Barry McGuigan has been married to his childhood sweetheart Sandra for more than 40 years. They grew up together in Clones and now live in Kent.

Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra had four children. Danika was the only daughter. They also have three sons; Blain, Jake and Shane.