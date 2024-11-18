Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter kay has announced brand new tour dates for for the next two years as he extends his record-breaking tour.

The Bolton funnyman surprised fans with a TV advert during the premiere of I’m A Celebrity... Get me Out Of Here on Sunday evening. In the TV sport, he could be seen carrying a gold toilet into his mum’s bungalow, which also features a mural of Freddie Mercury adorned on the garage door and features in the stand-up’s act.

In the short clip, a voice can be heard from behind the camera asking: “Are you doing any more shows?” Confirming that he will be back on the road, Kay, carrying the gold toilet, replied: "I have no choice, she wants it all now!”

Kay’s latest tour, Peter Kay Live, broke records with fans clamouring to get their hands on the gold-dust tickets for the highly-anticipated tour. He became the only artist in the world to sell out a staggering 45 dates at London’s O2 Arena, a fact he pointed out in the TV advert.

The tour also saw him perform an incredible 100 times to a hometown crowd Manchester, breaking attendance records for the city’s AO Arena. Now, Kay is extending the tour tour into 2025 and 2026 after the astonishing success of the comeback shows.

The full dates for the new leg of the tour are:

February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

March 8, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 16, 2025 - London O2 Arena

May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 20, 2025 - London O2 Arena

July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena

August 23, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre

January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Arena

January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Arena

February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Arena

When do tickets for Peter Kay go on sale?

Tickets for the new batch of shows will go on sale from 10am on Saturday, November 23. They will be available via Ticketmaster.

Kay also confirmed that tickets will be priced from only £35. In a statement, he said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”