Peter Kay tour: Comedian announces new record-breaking tour dates for 2025 and 2026 with I'm A Celeb advert
The Bolton funnyman surprised fans with a TV advert during the premiere of I’m A Celebrity... Get me Out Of Here on Sunday evening. In the TV sport, he could be seen carrying a gold toilet into his mum’s bungalow, which also features a mural of Freddie Mercury adorned on the garage door and features in the stand-up’s act.
In the short clip, a voice can be heard from behind the camera asking: “Are you doing any more shows?” Confirming that he will be back on the road, Kay, carrying the gold toilet, replied: "I have no choice, she wants it all now!”
Kay’s latest tour, Peter Kay Live, broke records with fans clamouring to get their hands on the gold-dust tickets for the highly-anticipated tour. He became the only artist in the world to sell out a staggering 45 dates at London’s O2 Arena, a fact he pointed out in the TV advert.
The tour also saw him perform an incredible 100 times to a hometown crowd Manchester, breaking attendance records for the city’s AO Arena. Now, Kay is extending the tour tour into 2025 and 2026 after the astonishing success of the comeback shows.
The full dates for the new leg of the tour are:
- February 7, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- March 8, 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- May 3, 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- May 16, 2025 - London O2 Arena
- May 30, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- May 31, 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- June 6, 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- June 20, 2025 - London O2 Arena
- July 10, 2025 - Dublin 3Arena
- August 7, 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena
- August 23, 2025 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- September 19, 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
- October 23, 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 21, 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- December 20, 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- January 9, 2026 - Brighton Centre
- January 10, 2026 - Bournemouth International Arena
- January 23, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- January 24, 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- February 20, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Arena
- February 21, 2026 - Isle of Man Villa Arena
When do tickets for Peter Kay go on sale?
Tickets for the new batch of shows will go on sale from 10am on Saturday, November 23. They will be available via Ticketmaster.
Kay also confirmed that tickets will be priced from only £35. In a statement, he said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”
