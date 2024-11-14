Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linkin Park has officially announced their highly anticipated From Zero World Tour, which will kick off in January 2025 and include a stop in the UK.

The tour comes in support of their new album From Zero, which is set to release on Friday. Spanning over 50 dates across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, the tour promises to be one of the biggest in the band’s history.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

The band - comprising Mike Shinoda, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain - will perform at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including London’s Wembley Stadium on June 28. In addition to headline shows, the tour includes festival appearances such as Sick New World in Las Vegas, Novarock in Austria, and Rock Werchter in Belgium.

On the release of the new album, Shinoda explained the title refers to their first band name, Xero. He said: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking.

“Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

The tour will also feature an exciting lineup of special guests on select dates, including Spiritbox, Queens of the Stone Age, and AFI.

Here are some key dates for the From Zero World Tour:

January 31, 2025: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

February 11–12, 2025: Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

June 28, 2025: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

July 11, 2025: Stade de France, Paris, France

September 13, 2025: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

More dates and venues are expected to be announced for stops in South America later in 2025.

Presale tickets will be available from Monday (November 18) 11am, while General tickets will be on sale from Friday (November 22), 10am on Ticketmaster.