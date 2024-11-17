Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here is back on our screens tonight (Sunday November 17) - but what time is it on and will the launch show be live?

After a countdown which has gone on for months, including speculation of who this year’s campmates are, the lauch of I’m a Celeb 2024 is just happening in just a few hours.

The campmates have finally been confirmed, and we know that they include Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse, Alan Halsall and Danny Jones.

In the launch show, viewers will watch as the new batch of famous faces set up camp in the jungles of Murwillumbah, New South Wales, as they hope to follow in the footsteps of last year’s Jungle winner reality star Sam Thompson.

The programme will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX between 9pm and 10.45pm. This extra long show is typical of the launch show, as this is when all of the contestants are introduced.

But, will the launch show be live? And what’s the time difference between the UK and Australia, where the show is filmed? Here’s what you need to know.

Will I’m a Celeb be live?

It doesn’t appear as though this year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here launch show will be live. When NationalWorld asked the ITV press office what will be happening, they told us that the whole series will be a mixture of live and pre-recorded footage, but didn’t comment on the launch show specifically.

What’s the time difference between the UK and Australia?

There’s a big time difference between the UK and Australia. The Aussie time zone is 10 hours ahead of the UK one. So, that means when we are tuning in at 9pm Sunday November 17 UK time, it will actually be 7am Monday November 18 in the jungle.

So, it’s actually not completely impossible that at least some aspect of the show will be live. Especially considering that it will be getting on for 9am for the campmates by the latter part of the show.

Presenters Ant and Dec have previously gone in to camp at 7am Aussie time to film live segments with the contestants, usually to announce which one of them has been voted out.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.