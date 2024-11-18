Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok and Instagram influencer Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, is one of the contestants in this year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!

Viral TikToker GK Barry is one of the famous faces settling in to her new home in the Australian jungle. And it seems she’s already made an impression with the public, as she’s been voted to face the first trial, which viewers will see on screen tonight (Monday November 18).

She lmost broke down in tears when she heard that she will have to compete for the first set of camp meals in a trial which show hosts Ant and Dec told her was called 'Vile Volcano', without giving any details about what exactly was involved.

Speaking on Sunday night’s (November 17) launch episode just after the news was revealed she said: "I'm gonna die! What does volcano mean?"

Earlier in the episode the influencer had competed in a challenge that saw her hunt for a key alongside fellow I’m a Celeb contestant and Loose Woman panellist Jane Moore, to let them free their canoe on their way to camp.

After having to thrust her hand into a box of insects, Barry screamed and later declared that it was already "worse" than she had imaged. She said: "I knew the dunny was going to be bad but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad. Everything here is so much worse than it looks on the telly."

But, just who is GK Barry, what’s her real name, why does she go by the name GK Barry and who’s her girlfriend? Here’s everything you need to know.

Grace Keeling, best known as GK Barry, is part of the cast for I’m a Celebrity in 2024. Photo by ITV. | ITV

What is GK Barry’s real name?

The influencer’s real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling.

Who is GK Barry?

Barry is an internet personality, social media influencer and presenter. She was born in Cambridge and later moved to Nottingham and studied film at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), obtaining a masters in digital marketing.

Whilst at NTU, she worked on the set of the BBC soap opera Doctors, created videos for Nottinghamshire Police and assisted on the set of the Netflix film Hood.

She first came to public attention when she started posting her videos to TikTok in 2020, whilst completing her degree, during the Covid 19 pandemic.

She is known as GK Barry on the platform and was known for posting her funny and relatable videos. She then launched her famously unfiltered podcast, called Saving Grace, in April 2022. It became an instant hit with listeners.

The podcast topped the charts, and her sofa became the ultimate place for celebrities to sit and share their secrets and make confessions. Previous guests include Jamie Laing, Katie Price, Rob Beckett and Mae Muller.

In under two years, she amassed over 3.2 million followers on TikTok, @GKBarry. She also has 600,000 followers on her Instagram account, @GKBarry_.

Why does Grace Keeling go by the name GK Barry?

The star has revealed she chose the username @gkbarry as when she first started posting she was unsure about using TikTok and did not want her real name to become public. That particular username comes from her initials, GK, and the surname of her friend, Tatiana Barry.

How old is GK Barry?

She was born on August 12 1999, which means she is now 25 years old.

Who is GK Barry’s girlfriend?

The social media star is dating footballer Ella Rutherford, aged 24. The sports star currently plays for Ipswich Town but was previously a player for Bristol City and Charlton Athletic.

Rutherford also has a strong social media presence, just like her girlfriend, boasting over 50,000 followers on her Instagram account @ellarutherford_.

The pair have been public with their relationship since the summer, but it’s thought they began dating in the spring. Barry first revealed she was in a relationship with a then unidentified woman on her podcast in May.

Back then she did say she was dating a female footballer, who she described as the “love of her life”, but refused to give her name - instead calling her by the nickname “Eyelashes”.

Profile of TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry. Photo by Instagram/GK Barry. | Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

What is GK Barry’s net worth?

Her net worth is unknown as she’s still quite early in her career. She’s doing incredibly well for herself though so it’s likely she’s earning a lot of money. As well as her successful podcast, the influencer has also worked with brands such as KFC, Gym Shark and Pretty Little Thing.

Previous I’m a Celeb contestants have been paid thousands of pounds for their apperance on the reality show - seemingly ranging anywhere between £13,000 and ££600,000. So, while it’s not known exactly how much GK Barry has been paid to take part, it’s safe to assume she’s been paid very well. One report suggests she has been paid around £150,000.

She’s the latest panellist to join another hugely popular ITV show, daytime talk show Loose Women, and it’s been reported she gets £3,000 for every episode she appears on.