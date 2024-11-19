Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rebekah Vardy has mocked Coleen Rooney for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' stint.

The feud between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy doesn't look like it’s going to calm down anytime soon. The wife of footballer Jamie Vardy poked fun at Coleen for reportedly following in her footsteps in new I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series.

The 42-year-old media personality and the 38-year-old TV personality have history after Rebekah sued Coleen for libel after the latter accused Becky of leaking details of her private life to the press, in a feud that was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" by the media.

Rebekah - who lost the libel trial - has now poked fun at her rival, after Coleen and Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough's boat sank twice during I'm A Celebrity's series opener on Sunday November 17.

She wrote in The Sun newspaper: "I almost forgot to mention, Coleen sank in the river twice. It's the gift that keeps on giving." Rebekah also admitted watching Dean left her "exhausted".

She wrote: "Oh my God. Dean exhausted me. He was like this little kid on Christmas Day. I think he may find himself up for a lot of the challenges and trials, but who knows? IBS might be the least of his worries if he's up for a lot of the trials, so yeah, we'll have to watch and see."

And she took a pop at show co-hosts Ant and Dec for their "lame jokes". She added: "So apart from lame jokes from Ant and Dec, who've also had their share of scandals in the past - easy tigers - who writes their scripts anyway? It's been a fantastic episode. "P.S. Did I mention Coleen sank her boat twice? Oh, dear."

Last week, Rebekah urged 'I'm A Celebrity' bosses to allow her back into the jungle - after she took part in 2017 - as a "special guest" to confront Coleen. She said: "If people really want us to meet up before that, then ITV should get me in that jungle as a special guest. What are they scared of? Confrontation? But isn’t that what the show’s all about? It’s about viewing figures.

"Coleen’s legal team were very dismissive about my reality TV past. They mocked it. So for her to be doing the jungle now, it’s hypocrisy at its finest, isn’t it? I think there was always a plan for reinvention. She stayed out of the public eye for so long."

