Maura Higgins was pictured enjoying her last taste of luxury at Claridge’s hotel in London where she reportedly stayed overnight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maura Higgins was spotted with friend Olivia Attwood at Claridge’s in London. Dressed in a tweed mini dress, she was believed to be attending an event for beauty emporium Space NK. Along with Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins is one of I’m A Celebrity latecomers set to join the camp after the other celebrities settle in.

In case you have forgotten, the line-up features McFly star Danny Jones, TV personality Coleen Rooney, Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, Loose Women presenter Jane Moore, Tulisa Contostavlos, N-Dubz singer, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, GK Barry, Content creator, former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, Radio and TV presenter Melvin Odoom and Radio presenter Dean McCullough.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2024 start?

It’s is not long to go. The new series starts at 9pm on Sunday 17 November.

When will Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles enter the jungle?

If last year’s show is anything to go by, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are set to join the camp in the fourth episode. This is when jockey Frankie Dettori and former pro boxer Tony Bellew joined last year.

Have any I’m a Celebrity latecomers ever won the show?

Tony Bellew didn’t win the show but came second behind Sam Thompson (brother of Louise Thompson) who was crowned King of the Jungle. Christopher Biggins who was a late arrival in 2017 (he joined on day five) was crowned King of the Jungle that year. Vicky Pattison entered the camp on day three back in 2015 and was crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.