As Ant and Dec prepare to once again front primetime reality show I’m a Celebrity, here’s what they are each worth and the details of their family lives.

Ant and Dec are preparing to return to their hosting duties this weekend for one of ITV’s best loved reality shows - I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

The line-up of this year’s campmates includes Coleen Rooney, wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, Tulisa, N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge, Danny Jones, vocalist of the band McFly, Radio DJ Dean McCullough, boxing legend and promoter Barry McGuigan, former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and former BBC radio host, Rev Richard Coles.

As always, they will be watched over by the presenting duo - particularly when they are taking part in the dreaded bushtucker trials. The Geordie pair will also be there to guide viewers through all the happenings of the previous 24 hours in camp, as well as interview the celebs who get voted out and, of course, eventually, the winner.

Ahead of the return of the show, we take a look at Ant and Dec’s net worth, and also their family lives. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

What is Declan Donnelly’s net worth?

Dec is reportedly worth around £62 million, much of which comes from a rumoured 2022 £40 million three year deal (joint with presenting partner Ant) with ITV. He has worked alongside Ant with ITV for two decades, with the duo’s biggest roles being as hosts of flagship entertainment shows ‘I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’, and ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which finished earlier this year.

Some of his wealth also comes from his property investments - he owns a £7 million mansion in Chiswick, and last year bought the property next door which was reportedly an ‘eyesore’ for a cool £2.25 million, with plans to renovate it.

What is Ant McPartlin’s net worth?

Various estimates have placed Ant’s net worth at around the same as Dec’s or just under at £60 million. And whilst this probably was accurate for most of their career, Ant went through a costly divorce with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in the wake of his addiction struggle in 2020 - and that is said to have more than halved his fortune.

It was reported at the time that Ant agreed to give Armstrong £31 million, over three fifths of his then £50 million estimated net worth. Ant has since bounced back, returning to TV full time after missing primetime spots in the fallout of his 2019 drink drive crash - but his 2022 ITV deal will have helped rebuild his fortune. He is likely to now be worth around £40 million.

Who is Declan Donnelly married to?

Dec is married to Ali Astall. The pair married in 2015. She is an Aussie talent manager who actually worked as Dec's manager for over a decade before they got together.

As well as looking after Ant and Dec, she works with a number of famous faces, including Fearne Cotton.

Does Declan Donnelly have children?

Dec has two children with his wife; six-year-old Isla, and Jack, two.

Who is Ant McPartlin married to?

Ant wed Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. She is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Dec’s wife Ali for ten years.

Does Ant McPartlin have children?

Ant welcomed his first child earlier this year, with wife Anne-Marie. Baby boy Wilder was born in May.

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here begins on ITV1 and ITVX Sunday November 17 this year.