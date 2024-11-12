Coleen Rooney is gearing up for her stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! but has ensured her children are well-cared-for in her absence.

The wife of Wayne Rooney, her longtime partner, traveled to Australia this week, as she will be taking part in this year’s season of the beloved ITV show. Before leaving, however, Coleen took extra steps to organise everything for her children’s care while she's away.

Coleen, who shares four kids - Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, 7, and Cass, 5 - with former England footballer Wayne, left a thorough set of instructions for them. In an Instagram post, she revealed that two large whiteboards in the dining room are filled with plans on both sides, detailing everything they will need.

Coleen Rooney is taking part in the 2024 series of ITV’s I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! | ITV

On social media, Coleen, 38, said: “I am really anxious about leaving the kids; that's my biggest thing. For weeks and months, that's been on my mind. But I've come to terms with it, and I've planned and prepped. I've got an army of people - family, friends, school friends - all helping out with the kids. They are going to be fine; they'll probably have a great time.”

“As you can see behind me, I've prepped. That is literally front and back, four weeks of timetables, football runs, parties, and everything. I wrote them all a little card each for when they get home from school tomorrow and left them a little teddy, so they know I’m constantly thinking of them.”

Coleen is reportedly set to earn the show's highest-ever salary. While rumors have circulated that she might be exempt from some trials for health reasons, she quickly addressed the speculation, saying she is ready to participate in all challenges. “I’m looking forward to doing the trials,” she said.

Rooney himself is expected to stay in the UK, likely unable to make the trip due to his responsibilities as manager of Plymouth Argyle. Coleen will be joining a cast that includes McFly's Danny Jones, singer Tulisa Contostavlos, and former boxing champion Barry McGuigan.