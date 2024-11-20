Tulisa reveals she's been celibate for three years and comes out as ‘demisexual’ but what does it mean?

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

2 minutes ago
Tulisa opened up about her sexuality in Tuesday’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The N-Dubz singer, 36, opened up to her campmates Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall in last night's episode of I’m A Celeb on ITV. The campmates were discussing dating apps but Tulisa - real name Tula Paulinea "Tulisa" Contostavlos - revealed she had only ever tried the celebrity dating app Raya. 

Speaking to the boys the singer said: “I’m not really a dater even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there. I’m proper guarded.” She added “I feel like I’m demisexual. I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone.” 

Tulisa went on to explain: “I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years. For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way.”

The singer also admitted that the thought of sleeping with someone 'genuinely makes her feel physically sick'. Tulisa then joked: “This is my temple, you cannot enter!” 

What does it mean to be demisexual? 

According to the Oxford languages the definition of demisexual is: experiencing sexual feelings and attraction only after developing a close emotional relationship and not on the basis of first impressions, physical characteristics. 

Who has Tulisa previously dated?

The singer famously dated her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer - real name Richard Rawson. The pair were an item from mid 2010 until February 2012 when they split but have stayed close friends. 

