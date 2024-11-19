Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Coleen Rooney opens up about the Wagatha Christie trial on I’m A Celebrity will Rebekah Vardy head back into the jungle?

The new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicked off this week with the highest paid celebrity of all time Coleen Rooney heading into the jungle. Now fans are left wondering if Rebekah Vardy will consider going back into the jungle and come face-to-face with the TV star.

How much was Rebekah Vardy paid for I’m a Celeb compared to Coleen Rooney?

The 38-year-old TV personality has reportedly been paid a huge £1.5 million to appear on this year's show. It may be a hard pill for Rebekah Vardy to swallow who reportedly earned £100,00 to appear on the show back in 2017. Amir Khan was the highest paid star that year and received a reported £250,000.

Is Rebekah Vardy heading to Australia?

Rebekah Vardy appears to be back in the UK after a recent trip to the Maldives in October with her husband Jamie Vardy and their children. It also seems as though she is watching the show after she mocked the WAG for her canoe sinking and reportedly calling out Ant and Dec for making jokes about her in the first episode.

The mother of six recently re-shared her Instagram post from when she came out of the jungle in 2017. In the caption she wrote: “Literally had the best time! It was tough, the hanger was real and the resting bitch face was out in force thank you to everyone who supported me on my adventure”

