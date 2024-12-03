Australian Broadway star Sam Clark passed away after an 18-month battle with a brain tumour.

Although Australian broadway star Sam Clark’s friends have only recently shared the news of his tragic passing on Instagram, he passed away in August of this year. His wife Susie Gannon Clark revealed that he had died in the summer on her Instagram and wrote: “On August, 22, 2024, we lost our sweet, beautiful Sam after an 18 month battle with Glioblastoma.

“He is survived by his wife, Susie Gannon, his mother Sheryl Pinkington and his father Peter Clark, his siblings, Chris Clark and his fiancée Christine, and Petra Bsarnes, and her husband Travis; his nephews, Vinnie and Harry; and the many friends and family across the world.”

Susie Gannon Clark also went on to say that “Sam lived many lives. He worked as a professional actor and theater producer in Australia and New York City for many years before starting his company, Broadway Crew in 2018. Broadway Crew was Sam’s pride and joy and continues to thrive and grow.”

Susie Gannon Clark also paid tribute to him on October 15 on Instagram. She shared a photograph from their wedding and said: 9 months ago today was pure magic. Sam was pure magic.

“I knew on this day that I would become a widow and hoped it wouldn’t be too soon.

“I miss him with every fiber of my being but feel him with me every moment every day.

“I am sad, but full of love. I am hurt, but full of gratitude. I am scared, but brave. I am tired, but strong. I am grieving and celebrating.

Sam Clark, who was born in Toowoomba in Queensland in 1984, relocated to Brisbane and was known for his performances in April’s Fool by David Burton and Often I Find That I am Naked by Fiona Sprott.

The Daily Mail reported that “He shouldn't be confused with the Neighbours actor of the same name, who played Ringo Brown on the soap opera from 2007 - 2010.”

What is a Gliobastoma?

According to Cancer Research UK,” Glioblastomas are a fast growing type of brain tumour. They are the most common type of cancerous (malignant) brain tumour in adults.

Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumour that belongs to a group of brain tumours called gliomas.

“The main treatments for glioblastomas are surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. You might have these treatments on their own, or as a combination of treatments. You might also have supportive treatments to help with your symptoms.”