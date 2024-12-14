Hollywood actor Jude Law overcome with emotion talking about mother's death

Jude Law had to delay receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star to grieve the death of his mother – who he acknowledged in his speech.

British actor Jude Law appeared overcome with emotion during his Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech this week. The Holiday and The Talented Mr Ripley star had to delay receiving the star to grieve the death of his mother – who he acknowledged in his speech.

The 51-year-old expressed admiration for his family after accepting the honour in Los Angeles on Thursday (December 12) later revealing the ceremony had been rescheduled following his mother’s passing.

“It’s been actually quite a long process because I found out and was originally going to have the service a couple of weeks back and, actually, I lost my mum,” the 51-year-old told People magazine. So we had to delay it. But in a very odd way as a kind of final gift, it meant that a few more of my family could actually be here.”

Jude Law attends the GQ Men of the Year photocall at Kensington Roof Gardens, London | Lucy North/PA Wire

Law was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife of five years Phillipa Coan and his two oldest children, actor Rafferty and model Iris, who he shares with his first wife, actress Sadie Frost. During his Walk of Fame speech, Law praised his family.

“I’ve been very, very lucky to have had a family around me that have lived with and supported my passion for acting and filmmaking, and some of those members of my lovely family are here today,” Law said, becoming emotional. “They know what they mean to me, I love them so much.”

He continued: “I had a mother who showed me the great silent movies and the comedies and musicals and dramas of the Hollywood Golden Era, American New Wave, foreign movies.

“And I had a dad who took me in the ’70s and ’80s to Blockbuster movies where we ate our body weight in popcorn and chocolate. So to have a place here among the talent that I grew up watching in all those films is both sublime and ridiculous.”

Law was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for his supporting role as Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr Ripley – which also won him a Bafta – and again four years later for his leading role in Cold Mountain as Inman. During his three-decade career, he has starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel and JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise portraying Albus Dumbledore, as well as Dr John Watson in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes series.

Law will next be seen in Justin Kurzel’s The Order, opposite Nicholas Hoult and Jurnee Smollett.