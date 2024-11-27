Peaky Blinders fans have reacted with concern over a picture shared by Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby in the smash-hit series.

Fans of Peaky Blinders have reacted with concern after one of the hit series' stars revealed a shocking new haircut. Actor Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby in the smash-hit series, shared his eye-catching new style this week - but prompted fears among fans over his role in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The 46-year-old starred opposite Cillian Murphy in six series of the BBC show, but was recently snapped looking dishevelled, weeks after pleading guilty to crack cocaine possession. The star later reassured fans on social media he was simply "flattened by the flu" and later opened up about his "struggles", saying: "Take it from me, I have struggled, and I struggle today, the same way you do, and we deal with it. If I can help you deal with your struggles, then let’s do it together."

Now, he has caused more dismay among fans after revealing a his badly carried out new bleached-blonde haircut - with most of the back of his head shaved apart from a few erroneous tufts left behind. "New chop. Front cover 'game'. COME ON!!," he wrote in a post alongside the image. The picture prompted fears among fans that this was confirmation he would not be appearing in the upcoming movie - set to be screened on Netflix next year - which is titled The Immortal Man.

Peaky Blinders' sixth series finished in 2022, but is set to return to screens for a final outing with the movie, with former cast favourites including Murphy set to return, alongside newcomers such as Barry Keoghan. Filming is underway on The Immortal Man, set in early-20th century Birmingham, with Cillian Murphey already spotted a number of times filming scenes in the region, but Anderson's role has not been confirmed, heightening fears he will not be part of the plot.

"Literally fell to my knees. He’s not in the movie, is he?", said one fan. Another posted: "That isn’t no Arthur trim. You’ve either finished filming or you’re not in it? I hope it’s not the latter big guy?"

"I hope this doesn’t mean you aren’t in the Blinders movie. Or that you have a quick exit," one speculated, while another added: "If you’re not in the peaky film mate I ain’t watching it."

Anderson was fined £1,345 after admitting possession of class A drug crack cocaine, class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances. However, in court, his lawyer reportedly claimed his client had not been smoking crack cocaine, adding: "You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme.

"He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character. He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people – and because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him inducements."