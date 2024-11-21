Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch Cillian Murphy, AKA Tommy Shelby, filming the new Peaky Blinders movie - The Immortal Man - in the Black Country this week.

Peaky Blinders fans were treated to yet another glimpse of protagonist Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, as filming for the new movie continues in the Black Country. Last month a usually bustling Birmingham Street was deserted as it was taken over by film crews with Murphy seen on horseback.

On Wednesday (November 20), the 48-year-old braved sub-zero conditions as filming continued for the eagerly-anticipated movie at the freezing beauty spot in Netherton in the West Midlands. The Irish actor was pictured looking relaxed wearing the gangster's trademark baker boy cap and three-piece suit along the Dudley Canal.

The area around Bumble Hole was closed off to the public and mooring for narrowboats suspended as production crews took over the nature spot. But fans still clamoured for a glimpse of Cillian travelling on a barge as it travelled along the canal at Warrens Hall Nature Reserve.

Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, has been spotted filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie in the Black Country | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

One onlooker said: "Despite the freezing conditions, he looked pretty relaxed and was laughing and joking with the cast and crew.

“They shot scenes on a narrowboat which went up and down the canal and a fair number of fans had gathered to try and get a look at him. If they wanted some atmospheric wintry shots for the film, they've picked the perfect day for it."

The nature reserve and the Dudley Canal that passes through it was used as an outdoor film set by Oblik Productions Ltd for the second time in a number of weeks. A large quantity of props, including coal sacks, barrels and carts, could also be seen gathered on site alongside canal boats.

The gritty BBC drama ran from 2013 to 2022 and followed the rise of the Shelby family from after the First World War.

The Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, will appear on Netflix and is set to be released either late 2025 or early 2026. It is expected to pick up the family's fortunes a few years later as Britain enters into the Second World War.