Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City star Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner have made a surprising decision about their future.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair’s relationship seemingly hangs by a thread, with speculation rife that Kilner is filing for a divorce. It comes after Walker confirmed he had fathered two children with another woman, reality TV star Lauryn Goodman.

In October, a source told the MailOnline that divorce papers had been served, as Kilner “just can't forgive him for what he's done to her”. It appeared that the childhood sweethearts would soon go their separate ways - but now tabloids aren’t convinced that is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Sun, Walker and Kilner plan to spend Christmas Day together with their children, putting on what they call a “united front” for their four children. A source said: “Despite everything Kyle has done, she couldn’t bear the thought of him waking up alone on Christmas Day without his children.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. | Getty Images

“They’re putting everything to one side to save the kids from any more heartache.”

It is believed that the couple will spend Christmas morning together at their Cheshire home, before Walker joins up with his Manchester City teammates ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Everton.

Man City are currently seventh in the Premier League, having lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.