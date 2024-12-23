Manchester City star Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner make shock decision amid divorce rumours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pair’s relationship seemingly hangs by a thread, with speculation rife that Kilner is filing for a divorce. It comes after Walker confirmed he had fathered two children with another woman, reality TV star Lauryn Goodman.
In October, a source told the MailOnline that divorce papers had been served, as Kilner “just can't forgive him for what he's done to her”. It appeared that the childhood sweethearts would soon go their separate ways - but now tabloids aren’t convinced that is the case.
According to the Sun, Walker and Kilner plan to spend Christmas Day together with their children, putting on what they call a “united front” for their four children. A source said: “Despite everything Kyle has done, she couldn’t bear the thought of him waking up alone on Christmas Day without his children.
“They’re putting everything to one side to save the kids from any more heartache.”
It is believed that the couple will spend Christmas morning together at their Cheshire home, before Walker joins up with his Manchester City teammates ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Everton.
Man City are currently seventh in the Premier League, having lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.