Footballer Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner will reportedly make marriage work but she wants £15 million
Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner are reportedly working on their marriage. Last year, it was revealed the footballer secretly fathered two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman. However, it appears Kyle and Annie are now moving forward to work on their marriage but she reportedly wants £15 million.
According to The Sun an insider claims Annie Kilner is demanding half of the England star's £27 million fortune. The source said: 'It's a s***show at the moment. Kyle and Annie are arguing about pretty much everything.
“She's told him she will only consider giving it another go if he gives her half of his money first. She's been told she's entitled to half of his wealth if they split — and doesn't want another penny of her share going to Lauryn.'
In September Kyle Walker moved back into his marital home with Annie Kilner. Friends of the footballer revealed he had moved back into the house in Cheshire after he left in January. Kyle left after Lauryn Goodman rang at Christmas and told Annie he had fathered her second child according to Daily Mail.
Kyle Walker and Annie share four children together after being together for 15 years and marrying in 2022. The footballer also shares two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman following a brief affair.
