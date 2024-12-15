Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has sparked rumours that he has proposed to girlfriend Katie Alexander - only months after announcing his split from Ruth Langsford.

The GB News host, 65, was spotted in Paris with his new beau, with many noticing a sparking ring that Katie, 43, had been wearing on her ring finger on her left hand. The Sun reported that the couple, who have been together since Eamonn’s split from his former This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford, had flown to Paris for a romantic trip when Katie was spotted wearing the bling ring.

According to reports, Eamonn has spoken openly with friends about his intentions to marry the counsellor and psychotherapist. A source told the outlet: “Eamonn has been talking openly about his plans to marry Katie and has made it clear he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Eamonn Holmes has sparked rumours that he is engaged to girlfriend Katie Alexander after she was spotted with a ring. | Getty Images

“They’re already living together and he knows it feels right. They have a very strong connection and get on very well. She has given him a real lust for life and she looks after him.”

Eamonn is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with Ruth, 64, after announcing their separation in May. The couple has been married for two decades before confirming rumours that they had decided to go separate ways.

One source close to Ruth told The Sun that the Loose Women presenter was finding it “difficult” seeing Eamonn “parading” his “public romance”. They added: “Eamonn and Ruth are still in the process of getting divorced, which has been tough for Ruth. It’ll be a hard pill to swallow to see Eamonn parading his new girlfriend around Paris with a ring, especially as he’s still wearing his wedding ring.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were married for 14 years before announcing their separation. | Getty Images

It comes as Ruth was hit with major news, after her mother was rushed to hospital. Taking to social media, she revealed that her mother had fractured her pelvis after falling.

She said: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas…. She’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis!

“She’s ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She’s in hospital at the moment but I’m hoping to get her home soon."

Ruth added: "This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she’s a very strong woman so I’m sure she’ll recover from this too. Put’s life and what’s important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!"